How to Watch the Spirit & Trinity Rodman

March 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release


Coming off last week's 2025 Challenge Cup victory, Aubrey Kingsbury and the Spirit kick off the regular season against Jane Campbell and the Houston Dash. Below, we break down how fans around the world can catch the match:

In the DMV:

Local Spirit fans can catch the match at the following Spirit Bar Network partners:

- Dacha Navy Yard

- Dacha Shaw (no sound)

- Solace Falls Church

- Solace Navy Yard

Nationally & Internationally:

The Spirit's season opener will stream for free on NWSL+. The NWSL+ app is available on AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, the App Store, and Google Play.

