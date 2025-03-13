Chicago Stars FC Signs Forward, Catherine Barry, to Roster Relief Contract

March 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars have signed forward, Catherine Barry, to a roster relief contract. Barry will travel with the team to Orlando, Florida, and be available for selection for the match against the Orlando Pride Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

Catherine joins the Stars from the University of South Carolina, where the forward spent five years and started in 98 of the 101 matches the forward played with the Gamecocks. While at South Carolina, the Massachusetts native scored 51 goals and recorded 27 assists. Barry's collegiate accolades include All-SEC First Team (2022, 2023), SEC All-Tournament Team (2023), SEC All-Freshman Team (2020-21), among others.

As a freshman, Barry had one of the best offensive statistical seasons by a freshman in Gamecocks history. Barry scored a team-high six goals and added four assists for a team-high 16 points in a shortened season where she played in 15 matches and started in 16. Following her freshman campaign, Barry had three-straight seasons where she led the team in goals and points, as well as back-to-back seasons where she led the team in shots and shots on goal.

Barry and the Chicago Stars take on the Orlando Pride Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the Stars on the road in the inaugural match of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League regular season on Prime Video. Barry and the Stars then return to Chicago for their home opener March 23, presented by United Airlines. Fans interested in becoming Chicago Stars FC Season Ticket Members ahead of the 2025 season or purchasing single-match tickets can visit chicagostars.com/tickets or call 312-241-2069.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.