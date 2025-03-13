Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

March 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC kicks off the 2025 NWSL Regular Season on Sunday, March 16 against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium. The match is set to begin at 3:50 p.m. PT in Los Angeles and it will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

The series record between San Diego and Los Angeles sits at 3-5-3 in all competitions. In the last match between the two Southern California teams, Angel City earned a 2-1 win over the Wave with the help of forward Alyssa Thompson who secured a brace in the first 30 minutes of the match. San Diego was able to pull one back in stoppage time when forward María Sánchez served a perfectly placed free kick into the box that found the head of former defender Abby Dalhkemper to prevent a shutout.

San Diego is heading into the 2025 campaign with 12 new signings who are ready to make waves this season. The Wave's 2025 roster features top international talent from Canada (Kailen Sheridan, Adriana Leon), France (Delphine Cascarino, Kenza Dali, Perle Morroni), Nigeria (Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Favour Emmanuel), Mexico (María Sánchez), Sweden (Hanna Lundkvist), Ireland (Kyra Carusa) and Germany (Gia Corley), as well as rising young stars, including three teenagers from the U.S. U-20 National team (Melanie Barcenas, Trinity Armstrong, Kimmi Ascanio).

Last Time Out

The Wave spent a week of its 2025 preseason at the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) for a pair of matches against two NWSL sides, Houston Dash and Bay FC. San Diego's first match against Houston ended in a scoreless draw but it gave five of the Wave's newest signings, Trinity Armstrong, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, DiDi Haračić, Favour Emmanuel, and Gia Corley, the opportunity to debut with the team throughout the match.

The Wave then secured a 1-0 win in its final match of the CVI against Bay FC when María Sánchez put away a rebounded shot initially taken by short-term contracted player Jordan Fusco to find the game winning goal in the 90th minute.

The Wave's upcoming opponent, Angel City, also participated in the CVI, earning a win over the Portland Thorns and a draw with the Seattle Reign. In the first match for Los Angeles against Portland, midfielder Lily Nabet found the back of the net by way of a header off of a corner kick. After the Thorns equalized, it was non-roster invitee Scottie Antonucci who secured the game-winner for the Club by receiving a ball through the defense and slotting a shot home.

Players to Watch

In the Wave's offseason, the Club acquired Canadian forward Adriana Leon and French midfielder Kenza Dali from Aston Villa of the Women's Super League (WSL). Leon is currently Canada's all-time leading active goal scorer across both the men's and women's national teams. Dali has scored a total of 113 goals for Europe's most elite teams - Olympique Lyonnais (66 goals), Paris Saint-Germain (36 goals), Aston Villa (six goals) and West Ham United (five goals). The reunion of the two former teammates in San Diego will bring a dynamic combination of veteran leadership and international experience to elevate the Wave's offensive rhythm.

Los Angeles has also strengthened their roster ahead of the new season with key international players, signing French forward Julie Dufour, Australian defender Alanna Kennedy, Colombian forward Maithé López, and Japanese defender Miyabi Moriya. In a significant offseason move, Angel City additionally acquired Los Angeles native, Savy King from Bay FC to support their backline.

How to Watch

Sunday's match between San Diego and Los Angeles will be played at BMO Stadium with kickoff slated for 3:50 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

