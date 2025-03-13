Pride Ready to Defend Championship, Raise Banners at Regular Season Home Opener

March 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

This Friday night will mark one of the most memorable nights in Orlando Pride history.

While it's hard to top the 2024 season; winning the NWSL Shield and Championship in the same season and breaking numerous records, moments before their match against the Chicago Stars on Friday night, the team will take a moment to celebrate those accomplishments and raise two championship banners in front of their home crowd.

"It's going to be such a special moment," defender and vice-captain Kylie Nadaner said. "I got here when things weren't great in this club, and there were times where I don't think that I would ever have predicted that this would be possible. So when that banner is raised, it's going to be such a special moment, and to see this star on our chest-every time I see it, I'm just so proud and honored to be a part of it."

For players like Nadaner, who joined the club in 2022, that moment before the match will be more than just a reminder of last year's success. It is a validation of the work they've put in over the past few seasons to completely turn the perception of the club around, both inside and out. It's proof of the adversity they've overcome and the culture they've constructed along the way.

More importantly, it's a chance to share that achievement with the fans, who have stood by them through the good times and bad.

"It's obviously nice to have that moment with the fans," midfielder Angelina said, "We didn't get to play in front of them on the final, so it's really nice to have that moment just to remember what we did that was really special last year, and to try to do it again this season."

"I think it's just a cool moment to be able to celebrate last year with our fans," defender Emily Sams added. "I think that's the most important thing that I'm taking away from it. It's awesome that we're starting off the season at home, in front of the fans who have supported us through the hard times and the great times."

The moment will obviously be a special one, and the emotions will be free-flowing prior to the game as the players watch from the field when the banners are raised above The Wall. However, there's only a few minutes between that moment and the opening whistle to the 2025 NWSL season. It's a quick turnaround for the players, who know that once the celebration ends, they need to be locked back in for the match.

"I think once we come back into our huddle, that will one, motivate us to show the fans why we're the championship team, and two, help us refocus with the veterans leading the way," Sams said.

"The team mentality is really good for that," Angelina added. "I think we are a very humble team. We know what we need to do. We know our job on Friday. It's not only to see and remember the good things that we did last year, but we know that we need to focus on the game against Chicago, and I think that's where our focus is going to be."

That focus will need to be as sharp as ever as the Pride enter 2025 with a target on their backs. After being the best team last year, every other team in the league will see them as the one to beat, and each match will demand the same hunger and intensity that got them to the top last season.

"We are very aware that we have a massive target on our back," Nadaner said. "Every game that we play, people want to beat us, and they're going to treat it like a final, so we have to give 110% every game. That's the reality."

