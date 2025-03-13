Kansas City Current and Nuuly Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

March 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year partnership renewal with Nuuly, an online clothing rental subscription service, on Thursday. Nuuly will continue to be the presenting sponsor of the Current's "Match Day Arrival" for regular season home matches with Current players showcasing their unique style for memorable pregame arrivals at CPKC Stadium.

"Our continued partnership with Nuuly is another way the Current works to support the needs of our players and the community," said Kansas City Current Vice President, Marketing Jocelyn Monroe. "We are excited to continue utilizing Nuuly for our players' matchday arrival outfits at CPKC Stadium, which are a fan favorite. We also look forward to working with Nuuly on community activations to help young people in the Kansas City area express their style at milestone moments in their life and development."

For the second straight year, the Current and Nuuly will team up for a new community activation in 2025. Last fall, the club, in partnership with Nuuly and United Way of Greater Kansas City, donated nearly 100 designer dresses to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City for a "Say Yes to the Dress" event.

Launching in 2019, Nuuly is the leading subscription clothing rental service for women with a fast-growing network of over 300,000 subscribers nationwide and growing. Just a year ago, Nuuly opened a 600,000-square-foot fulfillment facility in Raymore, Missouri that created 750 jobs in the Kansas City area.

"At Nuuly, we believe personal style is an important form of self-expression, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Kansas City Current to help players and fans alike embrace that," said Kim Gallagher, Executive Director of Marketing at Nuuly. "From matchday arrivals to community initiatives, our partnership with the Current is about giving players and fans ways to explore their style while making fashion more accessible and circular."

In addition to their community activation, Nuuly will receive permanent, in-stadium signage in the southeast corner of CPKC Stadium.

