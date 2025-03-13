Houston Dash Open 2025 Season on Friday Versus NWSL Challenge Cup Champion
March 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash open the 2025 regular season on Friday, March 14 at Shell Energy Stadium as they host the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup champions, the Washington Spirit. The first fans to enter the venue will receive a team-branded wall flag, courtesy of Shell Energy and tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.
WHO: Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit
WHEN: Friday, March 14 - 7:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV: NWSL +
U.S. Feed: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden
Global Feed: Maura Sheridan and Gary Bailey
AUDIO:
Spanish: PTS Media | Deportes Nation: Alex Parra, Danny Rodriguez and Laura Gomez
Friday's match will mark the first match for team under the leadership of President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano and head coach, Fabrice Gautrat. Hucles Mangano was hired on Dec. 9 for the newly created role that also serves as the Chief Soccer Officer for the team. The team hired Gautrat on Jan. 3, and he is the sixth full-time head coach in team history.
The Dash added eight new players to the roster and six of the additions to the roster have won an NWSL championship or trophy. Among the new players on the roster are U.S. Women's National Team forward Yazmeen Ryan, who represented the U.S. at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Ryan is a two-time NWSL champion and won her most recent title in 2023 with NJ/NY Gotham FC. She is one of three former Gotham players to join the Dash and that includes veteran goalkeeper Abby Smith and midfielder Delanie Sheehan.
NWSL veteran Danielle Colaprico and Christen Westphal joined the Dash over the offseason and both bring extensive postseason experience to the team and as teammates the duo helped San Diego Wave FC lift the NWSL Shield in 2023. Offensively, the Dash added forward Messiah Bright and Evelina Duljan, a member of the 2024 Orlando Pride team that won the double (NWSL Shield and Championship) last year. The team signed Maggie Graham following her collegiate career at Duke University. She led the Blue Devils to the semifinals of the 2024 Women's College Cup and the ACC regular season title as a graduate student.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2025
- Orlando Pride Home Openers: A History - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Open 2025 Season on Friday Versus NWSL Challenge Cup Champion - Houston Dash
- 2025 Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars, Presented by Orlando Health - Orlando Pride
- Kansas City Current and Nuuly Announce Multi-Year Partnership Renewal - Kansas City Current
- Courage Team with Inmar Intelligence for Innovative, Data-Driven Marketing Solutions Partnership - North Carolina Courage
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC - San Diego Wave FC
- National Women's Soccer League Announces Global Distribution Plans for 2025 NWSL Regular Season - NWSL
- How to Watch the Spirit & Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit
- Premier Lacrosse League and Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League Announce Historic Joint All-Star Weekend in Kansas City - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC, MSG Networks Renew Broadcast Partnership for 2025 NWSL Campaign - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Open 2025 Season on Friday Versus NWSL Challenge Cup Champion
- Houston Dash Announce Regular Season Roster
- Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to Short-Term Contract
- Houston Dash Loan Jyllissa Harris to Ottawa Rapid FC for the 2025 Season
- Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC to Celebrate Youth Programs and Expand Access to Both Teams at Shell Energy Stadium