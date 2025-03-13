Houston Dash Open 2025 Season on Friday Versus NWSL Challenge Cup Champion

March 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash open the 2025 regular season on Friday, March 14 at Shell Energy Stadium as they host the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup champions, the Washington Spirit. The first fans to enter the venue will receive a team-branded wall flag, courtesy of Shell Energy and tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

WHO: Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit

WHEN: Friday, March 14 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV: NWSL +

U.S. Feed: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden

Global Feed: Maura Sheridan and Gary Bailey

AUDIO:

Spanish: PTS Media | Deportes Nation: Alex Parra, Danny Rodriguez and Laura Gomez

Friday's match will mark the first match for team under the leadership of President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano and head coach, Fabrice Gautrat. Hucles Mangano was hired on Dec. 9 for the newly created role that also serves as the Chief Soccer Officer for the team. The team hired Gautrat on Jan. 3, and he is the sixth full-time head coach in team history.

The Dash added eight new players to the roster and six of the additions to the roster have won an NWSL championship or trophy. Among the new players on the roster are U.S. Women's National Team forward Yazmeen Ryan, who represented the U.S. at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Ryan is a two-time NWSL champion and won her most recent title in 2023 with NJ/NY Gotham FC. She is one of three former Gotham players to join the Dash and that includes veteran goalkeeper Abby Smith and midfielder Delanie Sheehan.

NWSL veteran Danielle Colaprico and Christen Westphal joined the Dash over the offseason and both bring extensive postseason experience to the team and as teammates the duo helped San Diego Wave FC lift the NWSL Shield in 2023. Offensively, the Dash added forward Messiah Bright and Evelina Duljan, a member of the 2024 Orlando Pride team that won the double (NWSL Shield and Championship) last year. The team signed Maggie Graham following her collegiate career at Duke University. She led the Blue Devils to the semifinals of the 2024 Women's College Cup and the ACC regular season title as a graduate student.

