Courage Team with Inmar Intelligence for Innovative, Data-Driven Marketing Solutions Partnership

March 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League and Inmar Intelligence, a leader in technology-driven media and loyalty and incentive solutions, today announced a strategic, multi-year partnership designed to set a new standard for professional sports marketing and fan engagement. At the core of this collaboration is a fully integrated marketing platform powered by Inmar's advanced data analytics, designed to enhance the fan experience while optimizing the club's ticketing, marketing, and engagement strategies.

Through Inmar's innovative technology solutions, the Courage will leverage deep insights into fan behavior, enabling real-time engagement optimization. This partnership will integrate digital media, influencer activations, out-of-home advertising, and loyalty programs directly with the club's ticketing platform, Jump, to create a seamless, end-to-end customer experience that benefits both fans and the organization by driving deeper connections and sustained engagement.

"Innovation is at the heart of our club's core beliefs, and this partnership represents a significant shift in how professional sports teams engage with their fanbase," said Courage Chief Operating Officer Ralph Vuono. "By joining forces with Inmar, we are revolutionizing the way data and technology inform our marketing and ticketing strategies. This collaboration not only solidifies our position as a leader in data-driven sports marketing but also sets a new benchmark for the industry."

As part of the strategic partnership, Inmar will become the Courage's official back-of-kit sponsor for the next two seasons. This sponsorship ranks among the most valuable back-of-kit deals in league history, further amplifying Inmar's regional and national emergence into the professional sports landscape.

This partnership marks the launch of a dedicated sports business vertical for Inmar, which plans to expand its innovative approach across the professional sports industry. Inmar aims to redefine the intersection of technology and sports marketing by harnessing data to drive engagement and revenue growth.

"Inmar has a long-standing history of driving loyalty and engagement across multiple industries, and this partnership allows us to bring that expertise into the sports sector," said Rob Weisberg, President, MarTech Solutions, Inmar Intelligence. "We are excited to apply our decades of experience in loyalty and media solutions to create a more connected and engaged fan base for NC Courage."

Additionally, through this partnership, Inmar will serve as the title sponsor of Camp Courage, a community-oriented initiative designed to enhance soccer accessibility for young girls, particularly in underserved communities.

The Courage kick off the 2025 season on Saturday, March 15, on the road against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium. The Courage home debut is set for Saturday, March 22, with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff against Seattle Reign FC. Tickets are available.

