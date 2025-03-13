National Women's Soccer League Announces Global Distribution Plans for 2025 NWSL Regular Season

NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced new international media partnerships and global coverage plans ahead of 2025 regular season kickoff. This year's coverage packages include key markets across Europe, Asia and Latin America, and will provide access to live NWSL matches and highlights for audiences in more than 130 countries around the world.

"The NWSL is home to an incredible roster of world-class talent, including many of the game's top international stars," said NWSL Senior Vice President of Broadcast Brian Gordon. "As the global reach of our sport continues to expand, we remain committed to making our matches more accessible, connecting fans everywhere with their favorite teams and players."

- ESPN will exclusively air selected matches in Mexico, Central America, South America, Brazil, Caribbean, Netherlands, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, Disney+ Nordics will exclusively stream two matches per week and highlight packages.

- Australia-based Optus Sport secured exclusive rights to all NWSL matches and highlight packages.

- TNT (United Kingdom) will exclusively air two matches per week in addition to highlight packages.

- Canadian sports channel TSN will exclusively air one contest per week with additional matches to be distributed non-exclusively on TSN+ during the regular season.

- Canal GOAT (Brazil) and TV Azteca (Latin America) will each have exclusive rights to up to two matches per week in addition to highlight packages.

- Dubai TV will exclusively air two matches per week in addition to highlight packages.

All non-exclusive matches remain available to fans tuning in outside of the United States on NWSL+. Launched at the start of the 2024 season, the free direct-to-consumer service gives fans access to live matches as well as highlights, replays and other team content online and via streaming TV distributors Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku TV.

For more information on how to watch NWSL+, click here.

For fans in the U.S., more than 160 NWSL matches will air on national platforms this season, including CBS, ESPN, Prime Video and Scripps-owned ION. The remaining contests are available for free on NWSL+.

In addition, all distributors will provide coverage of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. Further postseason coverage details will be available at a later date.

