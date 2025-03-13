2025 Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars, Presented by Orlando Health

It will be a special night this Friday at Inter&Co Stadium as the Orlando Pride take on the Chicago Stars to open the 2025 NWSL regular season with a special pre-game banner ceremony. The game, presented by Orlando Health, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 7 p.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 7:45 p.m. for the 2025 NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship Banner raising ceremony.

Scroll below to learn more about all the activities taking place on matchday.

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars (Home Opener)

Friday, March 14th, 8:00 PM

Orlando City SC Season Ticket Members

Orlando CIty STMs, it's time to rally behind the Pride! Your tickets to the 10th Season Kickoff, presented by Orlando Health, are confirmed via Ticketmaster-save your ticket to your wallet now and be there for the electrifying home opener.

Match Day Timeline

6:00 PM - Mane Street Plaza, presented by Publix opens

6:00 PM - Ticket Office, powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A Opens

7:00 PM - Gates Open to General Public

7:05 PM - Starting XI Reveal, presented by Orlando Health

7:55 PM - Special Pregame Ceremony begins

8:03 PM - Procession begins

8:04 PM - Banner Raising Ceremony begins

8:12 PM - Kickoff

Pre-Match Activities

Opening at 6 p.m. ET, Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix, located just outside Gate B, will feature kid-friendly activities, including a photo booth, speed kick, free kick challenge, photobooth in Fan Zone next to the Kick'n Cruiser and tailgate games, as well as food trucks, drinks, giveaways from our partners, and more.

Don't forget to grab your pre-match drinks at the Heineken Star Bar and the new Jameson cart, located in Mane Street Plaza.

Mane Street Plaza, presented by Publix will close at 7:30 PM as fans are encouraged to head into Inter&Co Stadium early for a special pre-game ceremony.

Merch and Patch of the Match

The Merch of the Match is the 2025 Decennial Kit. The Patch of the Match is the Pride Unites Us All Patch. Both will be available at all retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride

Match Day Poster

The matchday poster will be available at all retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride

Ford Game Day Beats

Get ready for the game by listening to Mckinley Crone's favorite songs!

Parking

To view all parking information pricing, including options around Inter&Co Stadium and additional option in Downtown Orlando, please visit the Inter&Co Stadium website.

What's New at Inter&Co Stadium

With new technology upgrades such as an updated self-checkout system, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season.

