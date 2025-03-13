Gotham FC, MSG Networks Renew Broadcast Partnership for 2025 NWSL Campaign

March 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - MSG Networks and Gotham FC announced on Thursday the renewal of their regional broadcast partnership, presented by CarMax, that will feature coverage of eight Gotham FC matches over the upcoming 2025 National Women's Soccer League season.

The broadcast rights deal continues MSG's coverage of the New York region's preeminent top-tier professional women's soccer club for a third season. The MSG slate features three road matches and five Gotham FC home games at the recently renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium, including the 2025 home finale on Oct. 19 against Racing Louisville. The first MSG broadcast is set for Gotham FC's April 18 match against Angel City at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

In addition to game broadcasts carried across MSG Networks platforms, MSG's coverage will also include shoulder programming consisting of Gotham FC features, interviews and team content.

"We are excited to renew our partnership with MSG Networks and continue the very important local broadcast coverage of our team," said Ryan Dillon, the chief business officer for Gotham FC. "Our club has World Cup winners and Olympic gold medalists pushing to bring another championship back to our region, and MSG does a fantastic job telling the incredible stories of our athletes while enhancing awareness and visibility around Gotham FC."

"This continued partnership with Gotham FC marks an exciting chapter in our ongoing dedication to women's sports," said Talaya Gaines, vice president, content strategy, MSG Networks. "We believe in the power of these athletes, and we're proud to support the growth of women's soccer and bring the excitement of Gotham FC to our viewers. Coupled with our existing relationships with the PWHL and Athletes Unlimited, we're demonstrating our ongoing investment in showcasing the talent and athleticism of women's sports."

Gotham FC's roster features four World Cup winners, three Olympic gold medalists, one European champion, one South American champion and a UEFA Women's Champions League winner. A year after winning the 2023 NWSL championship, Gotham FC produced the best regular season performance in club history in 2024, setting new records for points and wins while tying for the league's best defensive record.

Considered the gold standard of regional sports networks, MSG Networks also carries broadcast coverage of the New York Knicks of the NBA and the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres of the NHL. The network owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks (MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet) in addition to MSG+, a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming service now included in the Gotham Sports App.

Gotham FC tickets are available at GothamFC.com/Tickets, with the home opener set for March 23. For more information about the club, visit GothamFC.com.

GOTHAM FC BROADCAST SCHEDULE ON MSG NETWORKS

April 18 at Angel City 10:30 p.m. ET

April 22 at Portland Thorns 10:30 p.m. ET

May 16 San Diego Wave 7:30 p.m. ET

June 13 at Utah Royals 9:30 p.m. ET

Aug. 17 Houston Dash 4 p.m. ET

Sept. 26 Portland Thorns 8 p.m. ET

Oct. 5 Seattle Reign 4 p.m. ET

Oct. 19 Racing Louisville 3 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.