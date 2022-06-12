Honkers Fight Back But Come up Short against Huskies

DULUTH, MINN - The Rochester Honkers had their two game winning streak snapped on Sunday afternoon, losing 8-5 to the Duluth Huskies at Wade Stadium.

Rochester took the lead in the first thanks to back-to-back doubles off the bats of Michael Carico (Davidson) and Michael Brown (Washington) to take a 2-0 lead. With the Honkers lead at 2-1 in the fourth, Duluth took their first lead of the game. Noah Marcelo (Arizona Western) tied it with a sac fly to right and the Huskies took a 4-2 lead thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Cam Frederick (Nebraska Omaha) and RBI double by JD Rogers (Vanderbilt).

The Huskies added another to take a 5-2 lead into the seventh inning where the Honkers tied things up. Michael Brown and Will Asby (University of San Francisco) drew bases loaded walks and Michael Carico scored on a sac fly off the bat of Zach Meddings (Coastal Carolina) tying the game at five.

It stood that way until the eighth when the Huskies took the lead for good. After a Bobby Blandford (Fresno State) leadoff triple, Devin Hurdle (Nebraska Omaha) drove him home with an RBI single, making it 6-5 Duluth. They added two more on a sac fly by Cam Frederick and another RBI double off the bat of JD Rogers. The Honkers got the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Jake Christianson (Feather River) struck out AJ Campbell (Frostburg State) to end the ballgame.

The Honkers fall to 5-7 on the season and 1-6 away from Mayo Field. They'll look for the series split tomorrow night with Brant Alazaus (Walsh) getting the start. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Wade Stadium in Duluth.

