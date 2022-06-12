Mallards Win First Cross-Divisional Matchup of Season

Madison, WI - The Mallards played their first cross-division game on Sunday afternoon in a 6-1 win at Kokomo.

Madison handed the ball to Dan Wright (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 7 K) to be their starter for the third time early in the season. Wright, quickly establishing himself as the ace of the staff, earned his third decision and his third win. The Mallards bullpen would only allow one more hit through three innings split between Justin Miller and Steven Lacey. The staff struck out a combined twelve Jackrabbits in their first matchup of the year. Wright (3-0, 1.00 ERA) is second in innings pitched and earned run average in the Great Lakes West Division.

The Ducks got started early with two runs in the 1st inning. J.J. Rollon reached as the Mallards' leadoff man for the fourth straight day and was brought around on a double from Marcus Brodil. Javier Beal singled home Brodil with one out in the inning to extend his hit streak to all 12 games he's played in. Madison pushed their lead to three in the 3rd inning on a Christian Rivera double, scoring Josh Caron. The lone run of the game for Kokomo scored unearned against Wright in the 4th. Madison put up two errors in the game for a second straight night.

The Mallards hit two more home runs after hitting two in yesterday's win at Warner Park against Wausau, but this time in back-to-back fashion. J.T. Mabry and Tommy Tavarez both take blastoff for their firsts of the campaign in the 7th. The final run of the game came on a Rollon single, scoring Liam Moreno.

Madison stays overnight for the first time this year and will wrap up the series in Kokomo tomorrow evening.

