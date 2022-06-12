Kingfish Narrowly Defeated by Rafters
June 12, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Following a scoreless first two frames, Wisconsin Rapids struck first on a Ben Ross single that scored Stone Miyao to take a 1-0 lead.
Kenosha answered in the sixth when Kevin Bushnell doubled to score Jacob Tobias to make it 1-1.
Wisconsin Rapids responded in the bottom half on a Joe Osborn single that scored Chase Call.
Logan Schulfer got the win on the mound after throwing three innings, conceding the lone Kingfish run. .
Kenosha pitcher Robbie Dudzinski was credited with the loss after giving up two runs in six innings pitched. Randon Dauman pitched 1 inning of shutout ball in relief. Grayson Thurman followed with a shutout inning of his own.
Kenosha (7-6) will take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (12-1) in the series finale on June 13. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. CST.
