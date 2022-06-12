Rafters' Pitching Pushes Winning Streak to 12

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - Baseball is meant to be a sport. Sports are meant to be fun. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have made the sport of baseball a whole lot more fun as they have now won 12 straight games after their 2-1 win over the Kenosha Kingfish.

As there often is in a low-scoring game, there was a lot of great pitching tonight. Rafters starter, Xavier Rivas, started the night with a stellar three innings for the Rafters. Rivas threw three innings of no-hit and scoreless baseball allowing three walks and striking out five Kingfish. Robbie Dudzinski threw two scoreless frames for the Kingfish, but then a Ben Ross RBI single in the bottom of the third broke the scoreless tie to give the Rafters a 1-0 lead.

Logan Schulfer came in the ballgame for the Rafters in the top of the fourth, firing in the Rafters fastest pitch of the season. Schulfer's 95 MPH fastball lit up the radar gun and the fastballs were flying from there. However, in his last inning of work in the sixth, Schulfer gave up a two-out RBI double to Kenosha's designated hitter, Kevin Bushnell, that tied the ballgame at 1-1.

However, just as the Rafters have done all season, they answered back in the bottom of the sixth, as Joe Osborn fired a two-out RBI single into left field that proved to be the game-winning hit, which lifted the Rafters to a 2-1 lead. Alec Burnett assumed the pitching duties in the seventh for the Rafters and the Kingfish made a strong push at tying the game back up. However, with two outs and the bases loaded, Burnett struck Kenosha's Jacob Tobias on a 1-2 splitter for out number three.

Rafters reliever Josh Howitt left two runners stranded in the top of the eighth, as he struck out two of the five Kingfish he faced. Howitt would hold the Kingfish scoreless, and Preston Howey came in the ballgame in the top of the ninth looking for the save. He recorded two outs and two walks in his first four batters faced, and then Howey struck out Kenosha's catcher, Ian Collier, on three pitches to end the ball game. Howey would get the save and Logan Schulfer received the win. Ben Ross and Stone Miyao both had multi-hit nights, each with two hits apiece. The Rafter infielders were the only two players in the game to have a multi-hit night.

The Rafters will play host to the Kenosha Kingfish again tomorrow night at 6:35 pm at Witter Field. Carter Gledhill will be broadcasting all the action live on the Northwoods League Baseball Network, and Brett Loftis will be broadcasting the game live on WFHR 1320 AM/97.5 FM.

