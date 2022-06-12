Larks Line Them Up, Chop Down Loggers

The Bismarck Larks took down the La Crosse Loggers for the second night in a row, 12-8, in a 22-hit runfest.

Sunday's game was presented by Realty ONE Group. A little rain at the ballpark didn't stop people from having a great time on Family Fun Day Sunday presented by BNC National Bank.

On the hill for the Larks, Andrew Paten (Columbia Colleg) got the win after coming into relief in the fifth. Paten went two innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. Jordan Sagedahl (South Dakota State) came in relief in the seventh inning allowing two hits, no earned runs and striking out three Loggers. He recorded the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game at 91 mph.

For the Loggers on the mound, Edward Berry (Swarthmore College) got the start and went only two innings, allowing three earned runs and five hits. The Loggers saw an impressive outing from David Lapic (Milwaukee Area Tech) going two full innings giving up no runs and striking out two.

The Larks at the plate today put up the most runs they have all year in a single game. Six players for the Larks had RBI today, including a four-run grand slam from catcher Spencer Sarringar (Northern State University) in the bottom of the fourth. Sarringar's grand slam was also the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

Jackson Beaman (University of Missouri) continued his strong play at the plate after driving in two more runs today, including an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Daryl Ruiz (CSU - San Bernardino) extended his RBI streak to three games after driving in Beaman in the bottom of the first. Jake Hjelle (Minnesota-Crookston) also delivered his first home run, and the second home run of the season for the team, in the third inning. Hjelle's home run was clocked at 418 feet.

The Loggers saw good performances from left fielder Carson Hornung (South Carolina) who went three for four with three scored runs, two doubles, and an RBI. Xavier Casserilla (Wichita State) also drove in an RBI on two hits in five at-bats.

Edwin Colon (Northwestern Oklahoma State) came in relief for the final six outs allowing one hit, walking two, and striking out three, including shortstop Jack Haley (CSU - Fullerton) for the final out.

The Larks finish out the homestand on Mix and Match Monday presented by MOJO and Big Rig. You can watch the game live on ESPN+ at 6:35 PM.

