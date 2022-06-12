Rockers Take Down Chinooks Behind Complete Game Shutout

Mequon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers took down the Lakeshore Chinooks 7-0 Sunday afternoon at Kapco Park, behind a complete game shutout from starting pitcher Dylan Carter.

Led by Carter's nine scoreless innings, the Rockers earned their fourth win of the season to improve to 4-9 while the Chinooks dropped to 4-9 through 13 games played.

The first two innings featured a pitchers' duel as Carter and Caleb Strack each pitched two scoreless innings to open the game. Carter also struck out two batters after the first two innings, carrying over his performance from his first two starts earlier this summer.

Green Bay scored their first runs of the game in the third, courtesy of RBI singles from Keniel De Leon and Nainoa Cardinez and a bases loaded walk drawn by Jackson Strong.

Tristin Garcia scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0 through the first two and a half innings as the Rockers sent Dylan Carter back on the mound for his third inning of work.

Carter struck out the side in the third, keeping his team in front 4-0 after three innings of play on the road.

Carter retired the last 11 batters ranging from the third to fifth innings, as the Rockers took a 4-0 lead heading into the sixth as Carter cruised along for Green Bay.

The sixth inning proved no different for Carter, striking out the last batter he faced and took his team into the seventh on top 4-0.

Carter threw another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh to keep the score at 4-0 through seven innings tallying five strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Mikey Kluska added one more run to Green Bay's total, bringing home Strong on an RBI single, increasing the lead to 5-0 through seven and a half innings of play.

Carter struck out the side in the eighth, pitching eight scoreless innings for the second straight outing as the Rockers led 5-0 heading into the ninth.

Green Bay tacked on two more in the top of the ninth off an RBI single from Cardinez and a throwing error by Lakeshore, as Carter came back out to try to get the complete game shutout with Green Bay on top 7-0.

Carter tossed another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the ninth to earn the complete game shutout, giving his team their fourth road win on the season.

The Rockers will take on Lakeshore for the second straight day on Monday at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame concert performed by Brian James starting at 5:35. It is also free hot dog Monday as hot dogs will be free for the first 90 minutes after the gates open.

