Rockers Aim to Take First Meeting Versus Chinooks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers take on the Lakeshore Chinooks for the first time this season Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. Sunday at Kapco Park in Mequon.

The Rockers enter this game on a three-game losing streak while Lakeshore is winners of their last two after most recently sweeping the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at home.

On Saturday night at Capital Credit Union Park, the Rockers fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 11-4 despite Green Bay hitting a combined three home runs in the past two games.

Jackson Strong recorded his first hit of his Rockers career with the hit being a two-run home run over the right center field wall, which led the Green Bay offense on Saturday after Griffin Stevens and Keniel De Leon each hit one Friday night.

The Rafters scored three runs in each of the first two innings and tacked on late insurance runs to give them the win, giving Wisconsin Rapids their eleventh straight victory.

As for Sunday's game, Green Bay will send Dylan Carter on the mound for his third appearance of the season. Carter enters this game with a 0.75 ERA after earning his first win of the season on June 6 against the Madison Mallards, pitching eight shutout innings while striking out five.

Lakeshore will start Caleb Strack out on the mound, as he comes in with a 0-2 record and a 16.62 ERA after most recently pitching back on June 5 against Fond du Lac.

The Rockers will take on Lakeshore once again on Monday to conclude the opening two game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Capital Credit Union Park.

