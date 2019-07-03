Homestand Preview #8: Happy Fourth of July

BOWIE, Md.- The first homestand in July features a Thursday-Sunday four-game series against the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals).

Here are the highlights for the eighth homestand of 2019:

Thursday, July 4 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Harrisburg: Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks, Game Worn Jersey Auction to benefit AMVETS

Join us to celebrate the 4th of July the All-American way with America's Pastime and the biggest Fireworks Spectacular of the season, presented by Johns Hopkins Community Physicians.

The Baysox players will be wearing specially-designed jerseys for their July 4th game that will be auctioned off during the game at the stadium. A portion of the proceeds from the in-stadium auction will benefit AMVETS. To find out more about AMVETS and their programs, check out https://amvets.org/.

Friday, July 5 - 7:05 p.m. vs. Harrisburg: Prince & Princess Night, Family Camp Out

Kids are invited to come to the game dressed as royalty during Prince & Princess Night! One Prince and three Princesses will be available for photographs during the game for fans of all ages.

After the game, fans have the opportunity to spend the night at Prince George's Stadium camping out on the field. All families can bring their own tent to set up on the field and enjoy a movie on the jumbotron. A special ticket must be purchased in advance to participate in this event, so head over to baysoxshop.com or call Mauricio at (301) 464-4885.

Saturday, July 6 - 6:35 p.m. vs. Harrisburg: Fireworks, Island Luau Night, T-Shirt Giveaway

Central Maryland turns tropical when Island Luau Night comes to Prince George's Stadium. Arlington's Halau 'O Aulani will perform hula dancing and live music, while Baltimore's Meki's Tamure will also be performing music and dance pieces, along with Fire Knife Dancers after the game.

The first 500 fans (ages 13 & older) will receive a Baysox Luau T-Shirt with giveaway beginning at 5:30 p.m., while all fans in attendance will enjoy a Luau-themed fireworks spectacular with live music.

Sunday, July 7 - 1:35 p.m. vs. Harrisburg: Orioles Celebration, Mike Mussina Bobble Head Giveaway

The Baysox will celebrate our parent club, the Baltimore Orioles, and the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, former Baysox pitcher Mike Mussina.

The first 750 fans (ages 13 & older) will receive a Mike Mussina Hall of Fame bobblehead. Mussina will be immortalized on the bobblehead wearing the Baysox uniform he donned for two games during the 1993 season while pitching on a rehabilitation assignment. | presented by Money One Federal Credit Union

NEXT HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

July 19 - Mother and Son Night, Joint Base Andrews Night

Mom's and sons will enjoy a special ticket package that includes box seats, VIP parking, playing catch on the field and more. We will also honor the men and women from Joint Base Andrews before and during the game.

July 20 - Trey "Moon" Mancini Bobblehead Giveaway, Fireworks

July 20, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the moon in 1969, and the Baysox will celebrate with a Trey "Moon" Mancini bobblehead giveaway. The 750 fans (ages 13 & older will receive a bobblehead depicting the former Baysox first baseman as an astronaut on the moon. After the game, fans will enjoy a spectacular fireworks show.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

