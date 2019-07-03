Four-Game Flying Squirrels Homestand Features Fireworks, Gators and Giveaways

July 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are back home this weekend from Thursday through Sunday for a four-game homestand heading into the Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth festivities. The homestand includes two fireworks shows, appearances by Gatorland and popular kids' TV character Nature Cat, the Brandon Belt Baby Giraffe Hat giveaway and more.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

The homestand begins on Thursday night with the Flying Squirrels' Independence Day Celebration & Dueling Fireworks! Gates open at 5 p.m. and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Tickets for Thursday's game are sold out, but the Flying Squirrels have three more FUNN-filled games over the weekend.

On Friday night, the Flying Squirrels transform to Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, a season-long series aligning with the Flying Squirrels' 10th Season celebration, the team welcomes back Gatorland. The Orlando-based crew's return will include appearances by alligators and other reptiles. Plus, kids 14 and younger can run the bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The homestand continues on Saturday with Party Like It's 1999 Night as the team turns the clock back 20 years to the end of the 90s. Plus, fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks up close and inside the fences following the game. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon, the homestand concludes with the Brandon Belt Baby Giraffe Hat giveaway, part of the 10 memorable past players series. The giveaway celebrates the "Baby Giraffe" nickname of 2010 Flying Squirrels first baseman/outfielder Brandon Belt, who is now in his ninth season with the San Francisco Giants. The day also features an appearance by popular PBS Kids character Nature Cat, presented by Community Idea Stations. Plus, families can play catch in the outfield pregame from 12:15-12:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik and kids 14 & younger are invited to run the bases postgame presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

The Flying Squirrels host the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, over the four games.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Thursday, July 4 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | SOLD OUT

Independence Day Celebration & Dueling Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A & Virginia Birth Father Registry: An annual Richmond tradition, celebrate the 4th of July at The Diamond and enjoy the one of region's largest fireworks show after the game.

Friday, July 5 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

7:05 p.m. | Gates open at 6 p.m. | Tickets

Copa de la Diversión Gatorland Appearance: As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the Flying Squirrels welcome back to Funnville the crew from Orlando, Florida-based Gatorland. The event will feature appearances by alligators and other reptiles. Some animals will be made available during the game for a public meet & greet on the Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Friday Happy Hour: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 p.m. each Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side).

Saturday, July 6 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

6:05 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m. | Tickets

In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Mr. Rooter: Enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game.

Party Like Its 1999: The Flying Squirrels flash back 20 years to 1999. Expect plenty of frosted tips and pop music.

Sunday, July 7 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

1:05 p.m. | Gates open at noon | Tickets

Brandon Belt Baby Giraffe Hat Giveaway: As part of the 10 memorable past players series, the first 1,000 fans 14 & younger receive a "Baby Giraffe" hat celebrating the nickname of former Flying Squirrels first baseman and National League All-Star Brandon Belt.

Nature Cat Appearance presented by Community Idea Stations: Go exploring Funnville with popular PBS Kids character Nature Cat. Nature Cat will be available for meet & greets and to pose for photos throughout the game on the Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage.

Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik: Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

The weekend homestand leads into the Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. Following the game on Sunday, the entire Richmond community is invited to join the Flying Squirrels for Mayor Levar Stoney's All-Star Week Kickoff from 5-8:30 p.m., a free event on Brown's Island with live music and selections from Richmond's renowned food and beverage scene. The All-Star Week events continue with the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, featuring headliners Big & Rich at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway. The All-Star Celebrity Home Run Derby takes place on Tuesday, July 9 at The Diamond, featuring stars from across the sports and entertainment world. The week concludes with the Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10. For tickets and information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/AllStar.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.