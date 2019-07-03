Harrisburg's Adrian Sanchez Named June Player of the Month

July 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





Scarborough, ME -- The Eastern League is pleased to announce Harrisburg Senators infielder Adrian Sanchez has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Month for the month of June. Sanchez batted .400 (32-for-80) with five doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs, 14 runs scored, three stolen bases, a .429 on-base percentage, and a .613 slugging percentage in 20 games during the month. The 28-year old reached base in all but one of the 20 games he played in during the month of June and had multiple hits in 10 games during the month. That included back-to-back three hit performances on June 27th and June 28th at Erie. Both of those three hit performances came during a stretch of four straight multiple hit games by Adrian from June 26th-June 29th. Sanchez kicked off the month with a nine game hitting streak from June 1st-June 12th and he followed that up with another nine-game hitting streak from June 22nd-June 30th.

The 6'0", 216 lb. slugger led all Eastern League players in batting average (.400), slugging percentage (.613), on-base percentage (.429), and OPS (1.042) during the month of June. He also finished ranked among the monthly league leaders in total bases (49-tied 4th) and hits (32-5th).

Adrian is hitting .330 with 12 doubles, six home runs, 30 runs scored, 24 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 46 games with the Senators this season. He has also appeared in 16 games with the Washington Nationals this season.

Sanchez, who is a native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, was signed by the Washington Nationals as a non-drafted free agent on January 21, 2007.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.