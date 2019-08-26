History Channel TV Show Winner Jordan Jonas to Appear at City Stadium

August 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce that Jordan Jonas will appear at City Stadium on Wednesday, August 28. Jonas recently won the History Channel TV series Alone in the program's sixth season.

The 36-year-old Lynchburg native will throw out the first pitch against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, A-Adv. affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. In honor of Winning Wednesday, fans will be able to participate in a meet and greet with Jonas. He will have a table on the concourse with various items he made on the show to defeat the other nine contestants.

Alone is an American reality television series. It follows the self-documented daily struggles of 10 individuals as they survive in the wilderness for as long as possible using a limited amount of survival equipment. With the exception of medical check-ins, the participants are isolated from each other and all other humans.

The sixth season was filmed on Great Slave Lake's East Arm, near Lutselk?e, Northwest Territories in Canada. It was the first time the show shot in the subarctic. Filming took place last fall, ending in November.

Jonas was announced as the winner of Alone on Thursday, August 22. His attendance at City Stadium will be his first public appearance since being named the winner.

The Hillcats return home tonight, Monday August 26 to play the first game of their last eight-game homestand to wrap up their regular season. Tonight's game is against the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

