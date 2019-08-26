Brinker Selected for Arizona Fall League

FREDERICK, MD - On Monday afternoon, the Arizona Fall League announced staff assignments for the 2019 season and Frederick Keys Athletic Trainer, Marty Brinker, will serve as one of two Athletic Trainers for the Surprise Saguaros. It is Brinker's first selection to an AFL staff, while he will be joined by former Keys hitting coach and current Delmarva Shorebirds Manager, Kyle Moore. Since its inception in 1992, the AFL has been considered a "finishing school" for some of Minor League Baseball's top prospects.

"I am excited to be part of the Arizona Fall League staff this season," said Brinker. "This is a great opportunity for my career, while it is an honor to represent the Orioles Sports Medicine Staff."

Currently in his second season with the Keys, Brinker joined the Orioles Sports Medicine Staff in 2015. He previously spent time with Delmarva (2017) and the Short-Season Aberdeen IronBirds (2015-16) before coming to Frederick. Formerly a trainer for the Army West Point football team, Brinker has also worked for the University of Akron and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians Short-Season).

Brinker received his bachelor's degree in athletic training from Capital University and his master's degree in exercise physiology/adult fitness from the University of Akron.

This year's Saguaros team will include players from the Orioles, Royals, Yankees, Rangers and Nationals systems. Scott Thorman, current Manager of the Wilmington Blue Rocks, will serve as field leader for the Saguaros. He will be joined by pitching coach Mike Anderson (Rangers), Hitting Coach Ken Joyce (Yankees), while Moore and Larry Pardo (Nationals) will serve as coaches. Joining Brinker as an athletic trainer is Darren Yoos (Nationals).

The Keys begin a four-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks on Monday night. Left-hander Cameron Bishop (1-9, 4.83) starts for Frederick and will be opposed by Wood Ducks right-hander Reid Anderson (6-7, 4.21). First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

The Keys return home for the final five games of the season from Friday, August 30-Monday, September 2. Homestand highlights include Art in the Park Night with a jersey auction benefiting the Frederick Arts Council, Wrestling Night with Jake the Snake Roberts, a Baby Shark Picnic and Fan Appreciation Day. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

