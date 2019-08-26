Sox Silence Dash 4-0

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina - Victor Acosta homered to back a two-hit pitching performance as the Salem Red Sox blanked the Winston-Salem Dash 4-0 Monday night at BB&T Ballpark.

How it Happened

* Keith Curcio singled in the fourth inning before Victor Acosta broke the contest open with a home run to boost Salem to a 2-0 lead.

* Jhonathan Diaz retired after six innings. The southpaw only permitted two hits and struck out five.

* In the seventh inning, Victor Acosta singled and scored on a double by Tanner Nishioka. Elih Marrero singled to advance runners when Grant Williams laid a sacrifice bunt to increase Salem's lead, 4-0.

* Zach Schellenger and Rio Gomez combined for the final three innings without allowing a hit.

Standout Sox

* Jhonathan Diaz: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K - W (8-8)

* Victor Acosta: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR

* Zach Schellenger: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K

* Rio Gomez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Noteworthy

* Diaz's performance was his eighth scoreless outing of the season.

* The shutout is the eighth of the season for Salem and the second time they have blanked the Dash.

What's NextSalem Red Sox at Winston-Salem Dash, August 27, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 3:36 PM EST.

RHP Thaddeus Ward vs RHP Jorgan Cavanerio

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

