Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 26 vs. Salem)

Back at home for their final homestand of the 2019 season, the Dash kick off a four-game set against the Salem Red Sox on Monday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

______________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (30-31, 68-57) vs. Salem Red Sox (35-27, 60-69)

RHP Zach Lewis (6-6, 5.85 ERA) vs. LHP Jhonathan Diaz (7-8, 4.29 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #126 (Home Game #62)

P-NATS BLANK DASH 4-0 ON SUNDAY

For the second consecutive day, three Potomac pitchers combined to shut out the Dash, as Winston-Salem fell 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Pfitzner Stadium. Potomac starter Jackson Tetreault allowed just five hits while walking two and striking out seven over six scoreless frames. Jorge Pantoja followed with a perfect seventh before Hayden Howard locked up the victory with two scoreless innings to wrap it up. The Dash's series marked the first time this season Winston-Salem has been shut out in back-to-back games, and it is the first time since August 5-August 6 at Frederick in 2016 that the Dash have fallen in back-to-back games in such fashion.

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. In 23 games played with the Dash, the first-rounder has recorded at least one RBI in 13 games.

WALKER, REMILLARD NAMED ALL-STARS

Steele Walker and former Dash utility infielder Zach Remillard earned CL Year-End All-Star honors, the league office announced on Thursday. Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions this season (June 10-16 and July 29-August 4), and hit for the third cycle in Dash history on June 14 at Carolina. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31, Remillard was one of the most consistent players in the league. The former Coastal Carolina star led Winston-Salem with a .289 batting average.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 22 games played, Walker is 31-for-89 with two homers, eight doubles, a triple and 15 runs. Rated the sixth-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, Walker ranks fourth in the CL with a 130 WRC+. Against right-handed pitchers, Walker is posting a .302/.390/.476 batting line with seven homers.

A DREAM FULFILLED

Right-hander Zach Lewis will get the ball in Monday's contest against Salem. Lewis, who is from Palos Heights, Illinois, is pitching for the organization he grew up loving as a kid. When he was younger, he was a big fan of White Sox third baseman Joe Crede, a key member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won a World Series. Lewis has pitched in the bullpen and in the rotation for Winston-Salem this season. As a reliever this year, Lewis has thrived, posting a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances. Meanwhile, in a starting role, the right-hander is 2-5 with a 6.78 ERA in 15 starts.

ELIMINATION IS DOWN TO FIVE

After dropping back-to-back games in Potomac, Winston-Salem sits four games back of Fayetteville for the second-half Southern Division wild card spot with eight games remaining on its schedule. Prior to dropping two straight, Winston-Salem had won eight out of its last 10 games. Despite that fact, the Dash's elimination number is now at five, meaning any combination of Dash losses and Woodpeckers wins that total five will eliminate the Dash from postseason contention. This comes after finishing second in the first half with a 38-26 record.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of six games, the Dash have only played contests in the second half where the margin of victory or defeat was four runs or less. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 55 games:

One-run games: 6-14

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 8-4

Four-run games: 3-5

STILL PRETTY SOLID OFFENSIVELY

Despite getting shut out the last two games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top four in batting average (4th, .251), on-base percentage (2nd, .330) and slugging percentage (2nd, .379). Winston-Salem also ranks second in the league in runs scored with 555.

