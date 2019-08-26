August 26 Game Information

August 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





The Woodies (34-26, 84-46) return home, tonight, to close out the regular season home slate with a four-game series against the Frederick Keys (22-37, 51-77). Right-hander Reid Anderson (6-7, 4.21) will take the mound for Down East, opposed by Frederick left-hander Cameron Bishop (1-9, 4.83). First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and the broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull and online at 960thebull.com as well as the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. It's Dogs and Dogs Night at Grainger Stadium, featuring $1 Hot Dogs and $1 admittance for dogs into the ballpark. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wilmington Blue Rocks broke a scoreless tie with a two-run eighth inning, and while the Wood Ducks responded with a run in the ninth, Down East stranded the tying and go-ahead runners on base to end the ballgame. Noah Bremer fired six scoreless innings to give him his fourth quality start in his last five outings. JP Martinez tripled, and reached base three times to lead the Wood Ducks at the plate.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wood Ducks four-game losing streak is their longest of the season, and the sweep to the Blue Rocks was just their second of the year (not counting a rain shortened two-game series vs Winston-Salem). Down East has scored just five runs over their last four games, and has dropped 10 of their last 16 overall. The Wood Ducks have dropped seven road games in the month, after dropping just seven total in the first half of play.

HOW 'BOUT A ROUND OF APPLAUSE: Four Wood Ducks earned End-Year recognition the Carolina League announced Thursday. Pitchers Sal Mendez and Joe Kuzia were named to the All-Star team along with Sam Huff who was selected as the DH. Corey Ragsdale was named the Carolina League Manager of the Year. Huff was also named the Texas Rangers Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America.

CHASING HISTORY: Down East is one win from tying the 1990 Port Charlotte Rangers for the most wins in a single season by a TEX High-A affiliate (85), and eight wins from tying the 1989 Gastonia Rangers for the most wins in a single season by any TEX affiliate (92). The Woodies are currently just off the pace to finish with the highest winning percentage for a full-season TEX affiliate, a record also held by the 1989 Gastonia Rangers (.664). Also, no team in Kinston baseball history has ever won 90 games in a season.

A WEEK TO REMEMBER: Yanio Perez was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for August 12-18, after hitting two home runs and driving in nine, while going 10-20 in five games played. Perez hit a grand slam on Thursday against Fayetteville, and followed it up with a two-run shot against Wilmington on Friday. He capped the week with a game-win-ning two-run single in the eighth on Sunday. He is the eighth Wood Duck to receive a weekly award this season. Perez saw his seven game hitting streak (13-27, .481) end Friday, but has still reached base in each of his last nine games played.

SUPER SAM: Sam Huff belted his 13th home run for the Wood Ducks, Wednesday, which ties him for sixth in the Carolina League this season. Huff ranks third in SLG (.449), and eighth in OPS (.784). However, Huff has been held without an ex-tra-base hit in his last nine games played

SLUGGING SHERTEN: Sherten Apostel blasted two home runs for the Wood Ducks Tuesday to give him four with Down East, and 19 on the season. He has now reached base safely in 25 consecutive games, posting a .33 average and a .479 OBP with 20 walks over that stretch, which dates back to July 25. His streak is the longest active in the Carolina League.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry hit his tenth home run for the Woodies Sunday against Wilmington, and now has 25 on the year combined with his time in Single-A Hickory. He has posted 15 multi-hit games, including two separate 12-game hitting streaks, and saw his 21-game on-base streak come to a close on Friday. He was named the Carolina League Player of the Month for the Month of July.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organi-zation as a whole has been among the best:

1. TEXAS RANGERS 445-338 .568

2. Tampa Bay Rays 477-372 .562

3. LA Dodgers 462-369 .556

TOUGH AUGUST: After pitching to a team ERA of 2.62 through the first four months of the season, with a 3.6 BB/9, the Down East staff has taken a step back in August, working to a 4.70 mark. The Woodies have allowed 79 walks in 178 innings (4.0 BB/9), while opponents are hitting .267 against them. The Woodies have also given up 15 home runs in 21 games, after allowing just 43 homers in their first 109 games. The last time a Wood Ducks starter earned a win was August 11th when Noah Bremer claimed the rubber game against Frederick.

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila struck out a career-high six in three scoreless innings Thursday in Fayetteville. Uvila had also struck out five in two of his previous four outings. This season Uvila boasts a 13.50 K/9 (82 K/54.2 IP), and has struck out three or more batters in 15 of his 33 appearances this season.

SELF-ADVOCATE: Josh Advocate struck out a career-high six batters, last Saturday, in three scoreless innings in relief. He has now struck out 5+ batters in three of his last four outings. The right-hander has struck out 36 in his last 27.0 innings (12.00 K/9), and has struck out three batters or more 13 times in 33 outings this season.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sam Huff clubbed a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday to take home MVP honors. Huff becomes the second Ranger all-time to take home the award, joining Joey Gallo (2014). Huff has now hit 13 home runs for the Wood Ducks and 28 overall on the season.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Jonathan Hernandez made his Major League debut for the Rangers, Wednesday, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, and earing the win in relief. Hernandez becomes the tenth Down East player to make it to The Show. Hernandez pitched for the Woodies in 2017 and 2018, combin-ing to go 7-8, 2.86 in 24 games (23 starts), striking out 141 in 122.2 innings or work. Seven former Wood Ducks have made their Rangers debut this season, including Peter Fairbanks and Emmanuel Clase who began the 2019 season in Down East.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale returned to the manag-ers chair this season for the first time since 2015 when he led the Hickory Crawdads to their first ever South Atlantic League title, and was recognized as the Rangers Bobby Jones Player Development Man of the Year. Ragsdale was named the Carolina League Manager of the Year, Thursday, becoming the first Manager of the Year in Kinston since 2011 when Aaron Holbert skippered the Kinston Indians. He is also the 14th Kin-ston manager all-time to receive the honor, joining the likes of Torey Lovullo (2004), Eric Wedge (1999), Joel Skinner (1997), Mike Hargrove (1987), and Grady Little (1985) who all went on to manage at the Major League level.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.