Potomac Stifles Myrtle Beach in the Series Opener

August 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





WOODBRIDGE, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans never got the offense going as the Potomac Nationals rolled to a 4-1 win in the series opener on Monday night from Northwest Federal Field.

The Nationals (33-29, 63-66) got to Pelicans' (32-31, 53-77) starter Brailyn Marquez (L, 3-1) early in the first inning. After the southpaw struck out Osvaldo Abreu to open the ballgame, Cole Freeman singled for the game's first baserunner.

Freeman then stole second base and scored on a single from Aldrem Corredor that made it 1-0 Potomac. The Nationals then extended their lead in the first when Jakson Reetz blasted a two-run homer to left that made it 3-0.

Potomac added on another run in the fifth inning that ballooned their lead to 4-0. Freeman singled with one out in the frame and advanced to third on a throwing error from Marquez. Corredor then chopped a ball to first where Luke Reynolds fielded and threw home, but Freeman beat the tag and scored the fourth run of the game for Potomac.

Myrle Beach had trouble getting to Nationals' starter Tim Cate (W, 6-4), but the Pelicans finally broke through in the top of the eighth inning against Luis Reyes. Eric Gonzalez doubled down the left field line to open the inning and scored on an RBI single from Carlos Sepulveda that made it 4-1 after eight frames.

Frankie Bartow shut down the Pelicans in the ninth to lock up the 4-1 win.

The Pelicans will look to snap a four-game skid on Tuesday in the second game of the series against Potomac at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jeffrey Passantino (2-1, 2.10) draws the start for Myrtle Beach while the Nationals have yet to name a starter for the contest.

Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

