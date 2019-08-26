August 26 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

August 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





Following yesterday's series finale loss to Lynchburg, the Mudcats continue their final home stand (seven games) of the 2019 season tonight with the first game of a four game series versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Five County Stadium... Tonight's game is the first in the series and the 17th of 20 total games between the two teams this season. The overall season series is currently tied at 8-8, with Carolina going 4-2 versus Fayetteville at home and 4-6 versus the Woodpeckers on the road. Tonight's game is also the fourth of seven second half meetings between the two teams.

Tonight's game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC and will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in full HD video on MiLB.tv via paid subscription.

FAYETTEVILLE WOODPECKERS (HOUSTON ASTROS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Monday, August 26, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 132, Home Game 67 | Five County Stadium (6,500) | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 64-67; FAY: 65-65

Streaks: CAR: L1; FAY: W2

Last 10 Games: CAR: 4-6, FAY: 6-4

Home Record: CAR: 36-30; FAY: 33-33

Road Record: CAR: 28-37; FAY: 32-32

Division Record: CAR: 24-41; FAY: 32-29

Current Series: First game (of 4)

Season Series: Tied 8-8 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 4-2 @CAR (10), 4-6 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

MON, 8/26 vs. FAY, 7:00 PM: Fayetteville RHP Luis Garcia (5-4, 3.46) at Carolina RHP Matt Smith (4-11, 3.65)

TUE, 8/27 vs. FAY, 7:00 PM: Fayetteville RHP Shawn Dubin (4-5, 4.52) at Carolina RHP Wuilder Rodriguez (0-1, 6.52)

WED, 8/28 vs. FAY, 7:00 PM: Fayetteville RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (3-4, 2.87) at Carolina LHP Scotty Sunitsch (1-0, 1.93)

ICYMI: Christian Taugner allowed three runs on just two hits over five innings in his start, but the Carolina offense was held to two hits while scoring only two runs in a 5-2 series finale loss to the Hillcats on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium. Carolina fell a victory shy of a sweep with the loss, but took the series overall two games to one. The Mudcats did score first in Sunday's finale, but managed just one other run the rest of the way while being held to just two hits overall in the loss. The Mudcats also scored a run in the second, but the Hillcats had already scored three times in the second and were up 3-2 before adding runs in the sixth and seventh while taking the finale and avoiding a three-game sweep.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Mudcats were held to just two hits in yesterday's series finale loss to the Hillcats at Five County Stadium. Carolina's offense has been held to two hits in a game six times, held to one hit one and no-hit once as well this season.

CAROLINA'S STARTING PITCHER(S)...

Matt Smith: 4-11, 3.65 ERA, 26/20 G/GS, 106 IP, 16 HR, 29 BB, 86 SO

Last start, 8/21 at MB: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 3/3 R/ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 73 pitches

Post All-Star: 2-5, 3.16 ERA, 11 GS, 51.1 IP, 11 BB, 43 SO, 1.23 WHIP

Has allowed at least one home run in four straight starts, 16 HR overall

OF LATE: The Mudcats have gone just 13-29 since 7/10 and since starting the second half at 12-8 over their first 20 games (6/20-7/9) following the All-Star break... They have also gone just 9-21 since 7/24... The Mudcats have also combined to hit just .212 with 3.2 R/G and a run differential of -35 runs since 7/10 and have hit .212 with 3.3 R/G and a -22 run differential since 7/24.

WHERE THEY RANK: Payton Henry is tied for 4th in the CL in home runs (14), 3rd in RBI (75) and 8th in extra-base hits (37)... Rob Henry is currently 7th in the CL in OBP (.365)... Matt Hardy is currently tied for 10th in the CL in wins (7) and 9th in games (37)... J.T. Hintzen and Michael Petersen are currently tied for 5th in the CL in games (39)... Cody Beckman is tied for 6th in the CL in games (38)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in ERA (2.98), 2nd in innings pitched (133.0) and 1st in WHIP (1.14). Zavolas is also 2nd in the CL in FIP (3.21), 1st in xFIP (3.36), 1st in BB/9 (1.56) and 1st in K/BB (4.43)... Matt Smith is currently 3rd in the CL in ERA (3.65), tied for 5th in WHIP (1.27) and 3rd in K/BB (2.97).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

PLAYER TEAM RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 38 7 .258 .805

Feliciano, M CAR 32 10 .299 1.005

Henry, R CAR 30 3 .235 .798

RECORD SETTING: Payton Henry has totaled a Mudcats franchise record 22 hit by pitches this season. Henry has also tied the team record for double plays hit into (18) this season... The Carolina offense has combined to total a CL high and franchise record 98 hit by pitches this season; previous high was 73 HBP in 2010 and 2013.. The Carolina offense has combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,325 strikeouts this season; currently the most in the CL and 4th most in MiLB... Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

HEATING UP: Pat McInerney has hit safely in five of his last six games and is batting .348/.360/.522 with a .882 OPS during that span of games (8-for-23, 3 R, 4 2B, 3 RBI)... Zach Clark has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and is batting .317/.364/.366 with a .729 OPS during that span (13-for-41, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB)... Brice Turang has hit safely in five of his last six games and is batting .360/.429/.440 with a .869 OPS during that span of games (9-for-25, 5 R, 2 2B,1 RBI, 3 BB)... Payton Henry is batting .317/.341/.463 with a .804 OPS over his last 11 games (13-for-41, 4 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI).

MVP: Mario Feliciano was named the 2019 Carolina League Most Valuable Player on 8/22. Feliciano is the first Mudcats player to win the MVP award since the Mudcats joined the Carolina League for the 2012 season. Feliciano, however, is the fifth player overall in team history to be named league MVP as Mark Johnson (1994), Jason Kendall (1995), Gaby Sanchez (2008) and Dave Sappelt (2010) were all named Southern League MVP during Carolina's Double-A and Southern League era (1991-2011). Feliciano also earned post-season All-Star honors at catcher... Feliciano was recently promoted to Double-A Biloxi by the Brewers (8/25).

P.O.Y.: Noah Zavolas was named the 2019 Carolina League Pitcher of the Year on 8/22. Zavolas is the second Mudcats pitcher in team history to earn the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Year award, joining Cody Anderson who won the same award following the 2013 season. Former Mudcats pitcher Travis Wood was additionally named the Southern League's Most Outstanding Pitcher during his 2009 season with Carolina. Zavolas also earned post-season All-Star honors at starting pitcher.

EXCLUSIVE COMPANY: Recently promoted Carolina League MVP Mario Feliciano currently leads the CL in home runs (19) and RBI (81) this season. The last Mudcats player to finish a season as the league leader (tied with Mobile's Paul Goldschmidt) in homers was Neftali Soto who homered 30 times for the then-Southern League affiliated Mudcats in 2011... Carolina has never had a player finish the season as the league leader in both homers and RBI. However, George Canale led the Southern League in RBI (102) and was second in the home runs (21) in 1995; Mark Johnson led the SL in homers (23) and was third in RBI (85) in 1994.

BICKFORD'S RUN: Phil Bickford has pitched through 22.2 consecutive scoreless innings (6 BB, 33 SO, 13.1 SO/9) dating back to 6/30. He has not allowed a run since giving up a three-run home run that scored two inherited runners on 6/30 vs. the Nationals at Five County Stadium. That homer scored two inherited runners as it came off the bat of the first batter faced when Bickford took over the ninth of that game in relief of Clayton Andrews. Bickford went on to record two outs after the homer and has since worked through 22.2 consecutive scoreless innings since. Bickford has additionally pitched through 12 straight scoreless appearances from 7/9 through 8/24 (22.0 IP, 6 BB, 33 SO, .127 AVG).

THE TOP 30: The Carolina roster currently features five of Milwaukee's Top 30 prospects (as rated by MLBPipeline.com) including No. 1 INF Brice Turang, No. 2 OF Tristen Lutz, No. 8 LHP Aaron Ashby, No. 9 C Mario Feliciano and No. 16 C Payton Henry.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

