Hillcats FALL IN Game Two
July 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped Game Two of the series to the Delmarva Shorebirds after falling 7-4 on Wednesday evening.
Lynchburg struggled again with runners aboard, leaving 11 on base over the course of the ballgame. They Hillcats once again could not piece together anything off of a starting pitcher, as Riley Cooper shut them down over three innings of work.
The Shorebirds would get their first run in the second inning as Alfredo Velásquez would drive home a run with a single. In the fourth, Aneudis Mordán would homer to double the lead. By the time the inning was over, Delmarva would lead 4-0 as Maikol Hernández would reach on an error to score a run before scoring as well on a wild pitch.
Rafael Ramirez Jr. would be the story for the next two trips to the plate for the Hillcats. He would score on a wild pitch in the fourth inning before blasting his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the fifth to cut the deficit to one.
The comeback would not be sustained as Hernández would fly out on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3. Brayan Hernández would drive home a run of his own.
One more would be added in the ninth after poor defense from the Hillcats would allow Braylin Tavera around to score, making it 7-3. Lynchburg would scratch across one final run in final half inning on a Ramirez Jr. ground out, but it was too little, too late.
Lynchburg will look to snap their struggles against Delmarva on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2024
- Cannon Ballers Score Eight Unanswered, Pelicans Lose 9-5 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Pitching Staff Shines as RiverDogs Earn Eighth Straight Victory - Charleston RiverDogs
- Complete Offensive Effort Headlines Wednesday Win for Woodpeckers - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Late-Game Onslaught Levels GreenJackets 11-3 - Augusta GreenJackets
- Delmarva Wins Second-Straight over Lynchburg - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Hillcats FALL IN Game Two - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Bullpen Throws Four Hitless Innings in 3-1 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Mudcats and Nationals Postponed Wednesday - Carolina Mudcats
- FredNats and Mudcats Postponed Wednesday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Salem Holds off Wood Ducks in Morning Game - Down East Wood Ducks
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.10 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Scotty McCreery Headlines Fall Jam at Segra Park - Columbia Fireflies
- Wood Ducks Top Salem in Series Opener - Down East Wood Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lynchburg Hillcats Stories
- Hillcats FALL IN Game Two
- Hillcats Taken Down by Shorebirds, 5-1
- Red Sox Top Hillcats, 5-3
- Hillcats Win in Walk-off, 6-5
- Hillcats Edged by Red Sox, 5-4