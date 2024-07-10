Hillcats FALL IN Game Two

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped Game Two of the series to the Delmarva Shorebirds after falling 7-4 on Wednesday evening.

Lynchburg struggled again with runners aboard, leaving 11 on base over the course of the ballgame. They Hillcats once again could not piece together anything off of a starting pitcher, as Riley Cooper shut them down over three innings of work.

The Shorebirds would get their first run in the second inning as Alfredo Velásquez would drive home a run with a single. In the fourth, Aneudis Mordán would homer to double the lead. By the time the inning was over, Delmarva would lead 4-0 as Maikol Hernández would reach on an error to score a run before scoring as well on a wild pitch.

Rafael Ramirez Jr. would be the story for the next two trips to the plate for the Hillcats. He would score on a wild pitch in the fourth inning before blasting his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the fifth to cut the deficit to one.

The comeback would not be sustained as Hernández would fly out on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3. Brayan Hernández would drive home a run of his own.

One more would be added in the ninth after poor defense from the Hillcats would allow Braylin Tavera around to score, making it 7-3. Lynchburg would scratch across one final run in final half inning on a Ramirez Jr. ground out, but it was too little, too late.

Lynchburg will look to snap their struggles against Delmarva on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

