Salem Holds off Wood Ducks in Morning Game

July 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Salem Red Sox's for Camp Day and game two of the series. The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the 1st Echedry Vargas strikes out swinging but made it on first base on a wild pitch by Trennor O'Donell. Then Danyer Cueva hits a single to left field. Arturo Disla reaches first base on a fielder's choice and Vargas scores on a throwing error, 0-1.

The Red Sox get one hit from Natanael Yuten but leave him on base in the top of the 2nd. In the bottom of the second the Wood Ducks start with a walk for Marcos Torres who then steals second base. Then Wady Mendez walks, and the Red Sox have a mound meeting. Cueva hits a double and brings home Torres, 0-2.

The third inning is scoreless for both teams. The Red Sox start the top of the 4th with a walk from Nelly Taylor who then steals second base. A groundout by Freili Encarnacion allowed Taylor to get on third base. After a mound visit by the Wood Ducks Natanael Yuten grounds out to second base which allows Taylor to score, 1-2. The Red Sox change pitchers in the bottom of the 4th as Ovis Portes comes in for O'Donnell. A throwing error by Nazzan Zanetello allowed Vargas to get on base.

Who then steals second base and gets on third base with a flyout from Cueva. Erick Alvarez hits a single to right field which brings home Vargas, 1-3.

The Red Sox started the top of the 5th with a single from Daniel McElveny. Followed with a homerun from Zanetello, 3-3. The 6th and 7th innings are scoreless for both teams. The Wood Ducks change pitchers in the top of the 8th as Alberto Mota comes in for Kai Wynyard. Antonio Anderson and Taylor walk followed by a mound visit for the Wood Ducks. A wild pitch by Mota lets the Red Sox advance bases. Yuten reaches on a fielding error that allows Anderson and Taylor to score, 5-3.

In the bottom of the 9th the Red Sox changed pitchers as Nathanel Cruz came in for Royman Blanco.

Alvarez hits a double to left field and then gets on third from a groundout by JoJo Blackmon. The Red Sox won 5-3 with six hits and two errors. The Wood Ducks had eight hits and one error.

