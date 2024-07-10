Scotty McCreery Headlines Fall Jam at Segra Park

Columbia, SC - You won't have to wait "Five More Minutes" to find out who the headliner for this year's Big Red Barn Retreat Fall Jam at Segra Park is. That's because the Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with Big Red Barn Retreat and iHeart Media, today announced that country star Scotty McCreery will perform at the annual show, which will take place September 28.

McCreery is a country artist and former Tar Heel who's been in the spotlight since he became the youngest male artist to debut his first studio album at number one on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. "Clear as Day" became platinum certified. McCreery got on the radar after winning American Idol as a 17-year-old in 2011. The country singer has had six number one hits, including his most recent single "Cab in a Solo" which came out May 10. In addition to that, his number ones are "Damn Strait", "You Time", "In Between", "This is It" and "Five More Minutes".

Tickets for the concert go on sale Wenessday, July 17 at 10 am and start at just $25 for field passes. Fans can purchase tickets in the seating bowl for $40 and members of the military will receive discounted seating bowl tickets available for $25. Club seats are also available for the concert. The come with wait service and are available for $50.

Contact a Fireflies sales representative for more information about booking a concourse suite or luxury suite for the concert. You can call the main line at 803-726-4487 to speak to a member of our sales team.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards veterans and first responders who are rehabilitating at Big Red Barn Retreat.

