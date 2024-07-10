Late-Game Onslaught Levels GreenJackets 11-3

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The GreenJackets held a 3-2 lead after the 4th, but watched the Woodpeckers unleash unholy levels of offense in the back half of the game, scoring nine unanswered runs after the 5th to even the series.

Even though the late innings turned sour, the start of the ballgame was defined by another respectable performance from Didier Fuentes, who allowed two runs (one earned) in five solid innings and left with the lead intact. Fuentes struck out seven Woodpeckers and walked just one, continuing his phenomenal run of form since the beginning of June.

Augusta's offense used a combination of power and speed to snare an early lead against starter Colby Langford, a lefty transitioning from reliever to starter who impressed through a career-high 4.1 innings. After the Woodpeckers jumped out in front in the 2nd, the GreenJackets tied the game in the bottom of the 3rd as Robert Gonzalez walked, stole second, and then used a double steal with men at the corners to cross the plate. Augusta's only lead of the night came from Joe Olsavsky, as the former John Carroll University Blue Streak clubbed his first professional home run in the 4th for a 3-2 lead.

Fayetteville kickstarted the offensive resurgence immediately upon Fuentes' dismissal, greeting Albert Rivas by tying the game in his first inning of work with two singles and a double steal of their own that brought Chase Jaworsky home from third. Everything turned downwards in the 7th, as Fayetteville sent eight men to the plate against Rivas and Giomar Diaz, using four hits and two walks to score five runs and take an 8-3 lead. Jaworsky and Cesar Hernandez each drove in two runs in the frame, as the bottom of the order served as the spark for the Woodpecker offense all evening long.

The six-game series continues tomorrow as Kadon Morton takes the mound looking for his first professional win after an 0-2 start to his first stint as a pitcher with the GreenJackets. Fayetteville turns to Alain Peña, arguably their most efficient arm, to look to take back-to-back games on the road from Augusta.

