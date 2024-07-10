Wood Ducks Top Salem in Series Opener

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Salem Red Sox's for Bark in the Park and game one of the series. The Red Sox were three up and three down in the top of the 1st. The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the first with a walk for Echedry Vargas who then stole second base. A double to left field from Erick Alvarez allows Vargas to score the first run of the night, 0-1. A wild pitch by pitcher Noah Dean allows Alvarez to get on third base and then JoJo Blackmon walks.

Alvarez scores off of a pitching error by Dean, 0-2. Then Arturo Disla hits a homerun to center field bringing home both himself and Blackmon, 0-4. The Wood Ducks end the 1st inning with two strikeouts. Both teams are three up and three down in the 2nd.

The Red Sox started the top of 3rd with a groundout and then a walk from Albert Feliz. Then Stanley Tucker singles to right field. Nazzan Zanetello singles to third base and Feliz scores with a throwing error from Chandler Pollard, 1-4. Then Antonio Anderson grounds into a forceout by Pollard but brings home Tucker, 2-4. The Wood Ducks were three up and three down in the bottom of the 3rd.

The Red Sox started the top of the 4th with a flyout and then a single from Marvin Alcantara. Then Freili Encarnacion singles and then the Wood Ducks have a mound visit. Andy Lugo singles to left field allowing Alcantara to score, 3-4.

In the top of the 5th the Wood Ducks change pitchers as Kolton Curtis comes in for Brayan Mendoza.

The Red Sox's got one hit from Brooks Brannon but left him on second base. The bottom of the 5th starts for the Wood Ducks with Pollard getting hit by a pitch. Pollard steals second base and then gets on third off of a catching error by Brannon. Vargas singles to center field to bring home Pollard, 3-5. Danyer Cueva reaches 1st base on a fielder's choice. The Red Sox's switch pitchers as Max Carlson comes in for Noah Dean. A wild pitch by Carlson advances Vargas to 3rd and Cueva to 2nd. A single from Alvarez brings home Vargas, 3-6. A single from Disla brings home Cueva to add to the Wood Ducks lead, 3-7.

In the top of the 6th Encarnacion reaches first base on a fielding error by Pollard and then steals second base. Lugo hits a homerun to left field to bring the Red Sox within two, 5-7. In the top of the 7th the Wood Ducks change pitchers as Wilian Bormie comes in for Kolton Curtis. Bormie gets a strikeout and then a ground out. Then Brannon hits a home run to bring the Red Sox within one, 6-7.

The Red Sox's switch pitchers as Luis Talavera came in for Max Carlson in the bottom of the 8th.

Disks hits a single and then two wild pitches by Talavera allows him to get on third base. A fielding error by the Red Sox's shortstop Zanetello allowed Disla to score, 6-8.

The Wood Ducks won 6-8 with eight hits and three errors. The Red Sox had eight hits and six errors.

The Wood Ducks host the Red Sox for Camp Day and game two tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 12:05 pm. Gates open at 11:05 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

