Pitching Staff Shines as RiverDogs Earn Eighth Straight Victory

July 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs' Drew Dowd on the mound

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs came tantalizingly close to another shutout win on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, settling instead for a 3-1 victory over the Columbia Fireflies. The victory was the Dogs eighth in a row, their longest such streak since 2022. The team's pitching staff has allowed just one run in the first 18.0 innings of the series.

The RiverDogs (12-5, 39-43) opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. Bryan Brocker punched a single to left field with one out and raced all the way to third base on another hit by Carlos Colmenarez. An errant pickoff throw to first by starter Jonatan Bernal allowed the first run of the game to scamper home. Colmenarez eventually stole second base and scored on Adrian Santana's line drive RBI single up the middle to make it 2-0.

Angel Mateo began the next inning by beating out an infield single to third. He also stole second base to move into scoring position. Enderson Delgado followed with a single to right and Mateo scored when right fielder Erick Pena bobbled the ball for an error.

Drew Dowd made the lead hold up throughout the entirety of his stay on the mound, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings. The lefty struck out four and allowed just two hits, extending his scoreless innings streak to 15.0. Jonalbert Rumbol backed up the starter with 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings out of the bullpen.

Gerlin Rosario took over in the ninth with the 3-0 lead still intact. Columbia (9-7, 44-35) began to put a threat together with walks drawn by two of the first three batters in the frame. Hyungchan Um grounded an RBI single through the left side of the infield to bring home the Fireflies first run of the series. Rosario closed out his fifth save by striking out Erick Pena and getting Lizandro Rodriguez to roll to short with the tying run on base.

The RiverDogs finished with seven hits to just three for Columbia. Santana was the only player in either lineup to collect multiple hits, finishing 2-4 with an RBI.

