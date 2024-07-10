Bullpen Throws Four Hitless Innings in 3-1 Loss

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies got the offense moving in the top of the ninth and scored their first run of the series, but were unable to upend the Charleston RiverDogs in a 3-1 loss Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

The Fireflies rallied late against Charleston. Blake Mitchell and Derlin Figueroa drew walks to set the table for Columbia. Hyungchan Um roped a single to left to plate Mitchell from second to cut Charleston's lead to 3-1 with one out.

Um's RBI single broke up a 20.2 inning scoreless stretch for the Fireflies offense that started in the ninth inning Friday night at Augusta.

Charleston got on the board first Wednesday night. The RiverDogs used back-to-back one out singles from Bryan Broecker and Carlos Colmenarez to put runners on the corners before a throwing error from Jonatan Bernal allowed Broecker to score. Later, Adrian Santana lined a single up the middle to score Colmenarez and double their lead to 2-0.

The RiverDogs added a run in the fourth. Angel Mateo led the frame off with a single and stole second prior to an Enderson Delgado base knock and Erick Pena fielding error that plated Mateo and pushed Charleston's lead to 3-0.

Jonatan Bernal (L, 0-1) worked 3.2 innings and allowed seven hits, resulting in three earned runs before he handed the ball to the bullpen. Luis Polanco spun 2.1 hitless frames with a pair of strikeouts to get Columbia through the middle of the game. Jarold Rosado closed the game out with two hitless frames from the pen.

Drew Dowd (W, 3-4), Jonalbert Rumbol and Gerlin Rosario (S, 5) were all the pitching that Charleston needed Wednesday night. Dowd spun the second quality start of the series for Charleston, working six, two-hit innings and four strikeouts before handing the ball to the bullpen. Rumbol went two hitless innings before Rosario went through a scoreless ninth to close out the game.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow at Joe Riley Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-3, 3.71 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Gary Gill Hill (3-0, 1.97 ERA).

