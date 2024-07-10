FredNats and Mudcats Postponed Wednesday

July 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Tonight's FredNat game against the Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to weather.

The two teams will play a 7-inning doubleheader tomorrow (Thursday, July 11), with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Oatly sponsored game will be the second game of the doubleheader tomorrow.

Fans who had tickets to tonight's game can exchange them at the stadium box office for both games of tomorrow's doubleheader or a future home game of equal or lesser value.

