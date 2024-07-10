Cannon Ballers Score Eight Unanswered, Pelicans Lose 9-5

After leading 5-1 after four innings, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped Wednesday's game 9-5 after being outscored 8-0 in the final five frames. The loss dropped the Pelicans to 33-50 and 4-13 in the second half while the Cannon Ballers improved to 49-34 and 8-9 in the second half.

Cristian Hernandez (2-5, 3B, 2 RBI) and Miguel Pabon (1-3, 2 RBI, BB) led the Birds' lineup with multiple RBI. Andy Garriola (0-2, RBI, BB) also brought home a run in the loss. The Pelicans went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

After walking just two in the first six innings, the Pelicans surrendered eight in the final three with Luis Rujano (1-3) taking the loss with four earned runs off four walks. Starter Juan Bello allowed four earned runs in his five innings while striking out five.

Three separate Cannon Ballers drove in multiple runs with Arxy Hernandez (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI), Drake Logan (1-3, 2 RBI, BB), and Javier Mora (1-4, 2 RBI, BB) each contributing to the winning effort. Ronny Hernandez (2-3, 2B, 2 BB) scored three runs for Kannapolis while reaching base four times.

Luke Bell (2-0) tossed the final 2 1/3 innings without allowing a run or hit with four strikeouts to take the win. Starter Jake Peppers allowed all five runs with three earned in his four innings of work.

The Pelicans got going by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third. With runners on the corners, Cristian Hernandez hit an RBI single for the game's first run. Garriola later reached on a fielding error at shortstop with the bases loaded to bring home the second run. Pabon followed a batter later with a two-run single to center field to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Cannon Ballers got on the board with a wild pitch by Bello that scored the runner from second in the fourth.

Cristian Hernandez hit an RBI triple in the bottom half to put the Birds up 5-1.

Kannapolis starter their rally in the top of the sixth with three runs. With runners on second and third, Arxy Hernandez hit a two-run double to deep center that scored both runs. Logan later hit an RBI single to make it a 5-4 game.

The Cannon Ballers took the lead off four runs in the eighth. A wild pitch by Rujano with the bases loaded scored the first run. Logan later hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded as Kannapolis took a 6-5 advantage. Mora and Nishida hit back-to-back RBI singles to complete the inning as the Cannon Ballers went ahead 8-5.

An RBI walk for Mora in the top of the ninth made it 9-5 Kannapolis.

The third game of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

