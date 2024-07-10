Delmarva Wins Second-Straight over Lynchburg

July 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (31-51, 8-9) picked up their second-consecutive victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats (45-38, 8-9) by a final of 7-4 on Wednesday.

The Shorebirds struck first in the top of the second as Alfredo Velasquez delivered a two-out, RBI single to score Aneudis Mordan, making it 1-0 Delmarva.

Aneudis Mordan began the fourth with a bang for the Shorebirds as he blasted his 12th homer over the left-field wall, upping the lead to 2-0. A two-out error off the bat of Maikol Hernandez allowed a second run to score. Hernandez made his way around the bases and scored on a wild pitch to put Delmarva ahead 4-0.

Lynchburg answered by scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth. They pulled within one in the fifth on a two-run homer by Rafael Ramirez Jr. as Delmarva's advantage was trimmed to 4-3.

The Shorebirds counterpunched with two runs in the sixth on as a sacrifice fly by Maikol Hernandez made it 5-3. Hernandez made his way to third and scored on a wild pitch to push Delmarva's margin back to three at 6-3.

In the ninth, the Shorebirds manufactured an insurance run as Braylin Tavera stole second and third following a lead-off walk, he scored moments later on a wild pitch to give Delmarva a four-run advantage at 7-3.

The Hillcats plated one run in the ninth on an RBI groundout by Rafael Ramirez Jr., but that's all they managed in the final frame as the Shorebirds held on to win 7-4.

Eccel Correa (2-0) earned the win in relief with Randy Berigüete (1) recording the final three outs to earn the save. Starting pitcher Alonzo Richardson (4-5) was saddled with the loss for Lynchburg.

Delmarva hunts a third-straight win at Bank of the James Stadium on Thursday as Braxton Bragg gets the ball against Dylan Delucia for the Hillcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

