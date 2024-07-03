Hillcats Downed bu Red Sox, 11-5

July 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped their first game of the series to the Salem Red Sox after imploding to fall 11-5.

It was a seven run ninth inning that did the Hillcats in as Salem worked their way around the order. The Red Sox picked up their third win of the season over Lynchburg with the victory.

It was another slow building ballgame as neither team could score in the first five innings. The Hillcats finally broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning as doubles from Esteban Gonzalez and Jaison Chourio, along with a sacrifice fly from Ralphy Velazquez put them up by three.

The lead would not last long as Natanael Yuten drove home the first Red Sox run with a triple in the seventh. Andy Lugo would follow up with a double to score Yuten, but would be thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. To tie things up, Albert Feliz would deliver a monster blast to left field for his eighth home run of the season.

Salem would tack on one more in the eighth before unleashing a bevy of runs in the ninth. Abel Brito would enter the game and the wheels would fall off as seven runs would score in the top of the inning, only two of them would be ruled earned runs due to errors. Heading to the final half-frame, Salem led 11-3.

The Hillcats defense struggled all night long, picking up a total of five errors throughout the night.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lexer Saduy would pick up a single to score Kevin Rivas to cut into the deficit. Lynchburg would finish with one more as Juan Benjamin would bloop a single to center to plate Robert Lopez.

Of note, Ralphy Velazquez made his first professional start in the outfield, roaming left field. He would finish the day with one assist as he threw out a runner trying for third from deep in the corner.

Lynchburg and Salem will battle for the Fourth of July on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium with Dylan DeLucia making his Hillcats debut on the bump. Tickets can be purchased at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

