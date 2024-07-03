Infante Walks-off Delmarva

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Sammy Infante played the hero in a 4-3 walkoff win for the FredNats, in front of a season-best 5,074 FredNat fans. FXBG is 9-3 (44-34) while Delmarva falls to 6-6 (29-48).

Jarlin Susana worked through some traffic in the first inning, but held the Shorebirds off the board, when the Nats gave him a lead in the bottom of the third.

A pair of singles and a stolen base put runners on second and third base for Armando Cruz, and he delivered a sacrifice fly to plate the first run of the night for the Nats. The very next at-bat, FXBG added another run on an E3 to make it 2-0.

Susana fired three more scoreless frames, to complete five innings for the sixth straight outing. He allowed just two base hits and two walks, while striking out eight Shorebirds.

Delmarva got on the board in the top of the sixth when Aron Estrada crushed a solo home run, then took the lead in the seventh on a pair of RBI singles from Jake Cunningham and Alfredo Velasaquez.

That lead did not last long, as Cristhian Vaquero's third home run this year tied the game at 3-3 in the home half of the frame.

Nine innings was not enough to decide this tilt. After spinning a scoreless ninth inning, Bubba Hall put the Nats in great position to win with his spotless 10th as well.

Elijah Green was the ghost runner for the Freddies, and he quickly moved to third base on a sac bunt from Armando Cruz. Delmarva chose to walk Brandon Pimentel, to bring up Sammy Infante with the winning run 90 feet away. Infante worked a full count, then delivered a walk off single to give FXBG a 4-3 victory. Bubba Hall (5-1) picked up the win, and Grabiel Salazar (0-1) took his first loss.

The series shifts to Salisbury, MD, starting tomorrow at 6:35. Marc Davis (1-2, 2.96) takes the ball for the FredNats, against Braxton Bragg (2-3, 4.47).

