Wood Ducks Beat Mudcats

July 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks used a pair of big innings as they rolled past the Carolina Mudcats 9-3 on Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (40-36 overall, 5-6 second half) took an early 5-0 advantage scoring five times in the third inning, highlighted by a two-run single from JoJo Blackmon and a Esteban Mejia triple to vault ahead.

The Wood Ducks added three more runs in the last of the eighth inning when Echedry Vargas cranked a three-run home run, his eighth of the season for the exclamation point and a 9-3 edge.

Carolina (46-30 overall, 5-6 second half) scored a pair of runs in the sixth on a Luis Castillo single and a wild pitch.

The series continues Wednesday night at Grainger Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats return home for Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 when they host Down East, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

