RiverDogs Sweep Myrtle Beach Half of Series, Move into First-Place Tie

July 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Carlos Colmenarez

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Carlos Colmenarez(Charleston RiverDogs)

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs closed a nine-game road trip with style, knocking off the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-1 on Wednesday night in front of a standing room only crowd at Pelicans Ballpark. The pitching staff allowed just one, unearned, run in the three games in Myrtle Beach. The RiverDogs finished the trip with a 6-3 record.

The RiverDogs (7-5, 34-43) quieted the energetic crowd early with some fireworks of their own. Narciso Polanco blasted his second home run of the season on the first pitch of the game, driving a fastball from Luis Rujano well over the right field wall. Noah Myers followed with a walk and raced to third on a base hit from Jhon Diaz. A double that short-hopped the wall from Angel Mateo scored Myers and gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.

That early advantage doubled in the top of the fourth inning. Enderson Delgado and Enzo Paulino opened that frame with consecutive singles. A walk drawn by Bryan Broecker loaded the bases with one out for Ricardo Gonzalez. The second baseman capitalized by lining a two-run single to right as the margin grew to 4-1.

After tossing 3.0 scoreless innings, standout starter Gary Gill Hill departed the game in favor of Dalton Fowler. Cristian Hernandez immediately greeted the lefty with a single up the middle. He moved to second when Polanco misplayed a bouncer to short that looked like it may lead to a double play. A wild pitch advanced runners to second and third and then Carter Trice bounced back to Fowler, who bobbled for a moment, allowing the runner to score from third base.

The run allowed by Fowler was unearned as he worked 2.0 innings with a pair of strikeouts. Jonalbert Rumbol allowed two men to reach base in a scoreless sixth. Cade Halemanu continued his comeback from injury, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings to bridge the gap to the ninth. The Hawaii native earned his first win because of that performance. Samuel Mejia worked a 1-2-3 ninth to collect his third save.

Gonzalez and Diaz each posted two hits for the RiverDogs at the plate. Myrtle Beach (3-8, 32-46) received three hits from their leadoff man Christian Olivo and two more from Garriola. Charleston won the battle in the hit column 8-6.

The series shifts to Charleston for the RiverDogs Independence Day Celebration on Thursday evening. LHP Chris Villaman (4-1, 2.25) will receive the ball first on the mound for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-1, 1.98). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. A fireworks extravaganza will follow the final out.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.