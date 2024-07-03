Columbia's Offense Stalls in Series Finale

July 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Blake Wolters in action

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies fell short against Augusta Wednesday evening. Columbia was a combined 0-6 with runners in scoring position. The lineup struck out fourteen times as a collective, two shy of their highest mark in a game this season.

Augusta dealt the first blow on the scoreboard and didn't look back. Cam Magee doubled with one out in the first inning and later scored on a passed ball.

Kade Kern led off the fourth inning with a single and a stolen base. He crossed home later in the frame on a Joe Olsavsky RBI-single. Kern recorded three hits in the affair. He also tripled in the sixth inning and scored on a Jeremy Celedonio double.

Augusta added some insurance in the top of the eighth inning. Luis Sanchez opened the inning with a leadoff single and came around to score on Celedonio's second run-scoring hit of the evening.

Didier Fuentes (W, 3-4) delivered a quality performance for the GreenJackets. The young hurler fanned nine Fireflies batters and walked none across six innings of shutout baseball. Fuentes allowed just four hits, none of which went for extra bases.

August only needed one reliever. Juan Sanchez earned a three inning save, striking out five hitters in the process.

Blake Wolters (L, 2-3) had a valiant starting effort for Columbia. Wolters allowed just one earned run and four hits while punching out four. He also matched his season-high in terms of innings pitched, spinning five frames worth of work for the third time this year.

The Fireflies bullpen allowed a pair of runs Wednesday night. Jesus Rios and Luis Polanco both worked a pair of innings and allowed one run on the night in relief of Wolters.

Columbia continues their home and home series with the GreenJackets in Augusta. Their Fourth of July matchup at SRP Park kicks off at 6:35 PM. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (4-2, 3.98 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia. Augusta will counter with RHP Kaden Morton (0-2, 9.00 ERA).

You can still make plans to celebrate the Fourth of July at Segra Park. We'll be hosting our fourth-annual Fireworks with the Phil, Presented by Prisma Health. Tickets start at just $10 to hear your favorite fourth of July hits performed by the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra beginning at 8:00 PM and the evening will end with a massive fireworks show! You can also enjoy happy and hoppy hour from when gates open at 6:30 to the beginning of the concert. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

