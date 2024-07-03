Wood Ducks Make Most of Opportunities in 9-3 Victory

July 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Collard Greens hosted the Carolina Mudcats for Bark in the park and game two of a three game home stretch. The Mudcats started the top of the 1st with back to back singles from Daniel Guilarte and Yophrey Rodriguez. Then Cooper Pratt strikes out, Guilarte is caught stealing and Reece Walling strikes out. The Wood Ducks are three up and three down in the bottom of the 1st. In the top of the 2nd the Mudcats get a walk from Luis Castillo but leave him stranded. In the bottom of the 2nd the Wood Ducks have one single from Esteban Mejia but leave him on base.

In the top of the 3rd the Mudcats are three up and three down. Tommy Specht starts the bottom of the 3rd for the Wood Ducks with a double. Then Chandler Pollard walks followed by a mound meeting for the Mudcats. After a strikeout, Echedry Vargas hits a double to left field bringing home Specht, 0-1. After the second strikeout of the inning, JoJo Blackmon singles to center field allowing Pollard and Vargas to score, 0-3. Marcos Torres is walked followed by a mound meeting for the Mudcats. Mejia triples to right field bringing home Blackmon and Torres, 0-5. To close the inning Julian Brock walks and then Specht is out on a fly ball.

The Mudcats started the top of the 4th with a double from Pratt followed by a walk for Walling. After a mound visit for the Wood Ducks, they close out the inning with no runs scored. In the bottom of the 4th the Wood Ducks get a single from Vargas but leave him stranded. The Mudcats get a single from Reidy Mercado but leave him on base. The Mudcats switch pitchers in the bottom of the 5th as Anfernny Reyes comes in for Daniel Corniel. Blackmon hits a single then steals second base. Mejia singles to center field bringing home Blackmon, 0-6.

The Wood Ducks change pitchers in the top of the 6th as Kai Wynyard comes in for David Davalillo. Rodrigues hits a double to left field, then Pratt and Walling walk to load the bases. The Wood Ducks have a mound visit and then Luis Castillo hits a sacrifice fly ball to bring home Rodriguez, 1-6. A wild pitch by Wynyard allowed Pratt to score, 2-6. The Mudcats switch pitchers in the bottom of the 6th as Jeison Pena comes in for Reyes and sits the Wood Ducks down in order. The top of the 7th is three up and three down for the Mudcats. In the bottom of the 7th Arturo Disla hits a single and then is out on a double play with Blackmon. Torres and Mejia walk followed by a mound visit for the Mudcats. Torres is caught stealing third base to end the 7th.

Rodriguez hits a double to start the top of the 8th for the Mudcats. A wild pitch by Wynyard sends Rdoriguez to third base. After a strikeout and a walk, Castillo hit a double to right field bringing home Rodriguez, 3-6. The Wood Ducks bring in Adonis Villavicencio on the mound to close out the inning. The Mudcats change pitchers in the bottom of the 8th as Tyler Bryant comes in for Jesion Pena. Brock walks then the Wood Ducks have back to back strikeouts. Menez hits a single to center field. After a mound visit by the Mudcats, Vargas hits a home run to add to the Wood Ducks lead, 3-9. Disla strikes out to end the 8th.

In the top of the 9th Blayberg Diaz hits a single, Mercado grounds out, and then Guilarte hits a single. Rodriguez strikes out to get the Mudcats their second out and then Pratt groundsout to end the game.

The Wood Ducks won the game 9-3 with eleven hits and zero errors. The Mudcats had nine hits and zero errors.

The Wood Ducks host the Carolina Mudcats for game two tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Join the Wood Ducks for post game fireworks sponsored by WNCT. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 3, 2024

Wood Ducks Make Most of Opportunities in 9-3 Victory - Down East Wood Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.