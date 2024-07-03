Pelicans Fall to RiverDogs 4-1 for Fifth Straight Loss

July 3, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped their fifth game in a row with a 4-1 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday night. The loss put the Birds at 32-46 and 3-9 in the second half while the RiverDogs improved to 34-43 and 7-3 in the second half. Wednesday's game saw 6,600 fans come to Pelicans Ballpark for the final game of the Red, White, and Blue Series with a postgame fireworks show.

Despite breaking their 26-inning scoreless streak, the Pelicans scored just one run and left nine runners on base. Christian Olivo (3-5, 2B) collected three hits with a double. Andy Garriola (2-4, 2B) posted a multi-hit game and Carter Trice (0-3, RBI, BB) brought home the only run on a groundout. The Pelicans went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Luis Rujano (1-2) took the loss with four earned runs off seven hits and two walks in his 3 1/3 innings. Nico Zeglin marked a career-high with nine strikeouts through his 3 2/3 innings while not allowing a hit or run and walking just two

Ricardo Gonzalez (2-4, 2 RBI) led the RiverDogs with two RBI and Narciso Polanco (1-5, HR, RBI) hit a home run on the first pitch of the game. Angel Mateo (1-3, 2B, RBI) also brought home a run on a double in the win.

With two shutout innings in relief, Cade Halemanu (1-0) grabbed the win with two strikeouts and just one hit allowed. Dalton Fowler allowed the unearned run in his two innings, while starter Gary Gill Hill kept the Pelicans scoreless through the first three innings with a trio of strikeouts.

Charleston took the lead from the very first pitch, as Polanco launched a solo homer over the right field wall for his second of the season. Another run scored in the first off a double by Mateo for a 2-0 RiverDogs lead.

The RiverDogs padded their lead with two more in the top of the fourth off a two-run single by Gonzalez.

The Pelicans scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth on a groundout by Trice with runners on second and third.

Myrtle Beach left runners on in every inning but the third and ninth.

The series travels to Charleston with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. between the Pelicans and RiverDogs.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.