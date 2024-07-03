Fred Nats Walk-Off Shorebirds in Ten Innings

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-48, 6-6) dropped their third consecutive game to the Fredericksburg Nationals (44-34, 9-3) in heartbreaking fashion by a final of 4-3 in ten innings.

The Fred Nats struck first in the third as a sacrifice fly from Armando Cruz scored Everett Cooper III to make it 1-0. Brandon Pimentel brought home an additional run on an error, putting the Shorebirds behind 2-0.

It remained a 2-0 game into the sixth, and that's when Delmarva began their rally as the reigning Carolina League Player of the Month, Aron Estrada delivered a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the seventh, the Shorebirds snatched the lead away as they used an infield single by Jake Cunningham to score Kevin Guerrero from third, tying the game at two. Alfredo Velasquez put Delmarva in front with a two-out single, bringing home Cunningham to give the Shorebirds their first advantage at 3-2.

The Nationals counterpunched in the bottom half, courtesy of Christhian Vaquero who hit a solo home run over the left field wall, tying the game at three.

Both bullpens held their own in the final two frames, forcing extras with the game still tied at three.

After the Shorebirds went down in order in the top of the tenth, the Fred Nats put runners at corners with one out. Sammy Infante finished things off for Fredericksburg with an infield single that scored the winning run in Elijah Green, giving the Nationals a 4-3 win over Delmarva.

Bubba Hall (5-1) earned the win in relief for Fredericksburg with Grabiel Salazar (0-1) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

The series shifts to Delmarva on Independence Day as the Shorebirds look to get back in the series on their home turf. Braxton Bragg takes the mound on Thursday for Delmarva, opposed by Marc Davis for the Fred Nats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

