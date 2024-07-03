Aron Estrada Named Carolina League Player of the Month

SALISBURY, MD: Infielder/Outfielder Aron Estrada has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month after a stellar June. During the previous month, Estrada led the league in hits (32), runs (20), total bases (53), slugging percentage (.589), and OPS (1.005). He ranked second in batting average at .356, hitting 4 home runs with 15 RBI.

Estrada was most recently named the Carolina League Player of the Week for June 18-23 and has become one of the best bats in the league. The 19-year-old ranks third overall in hits with 74 this season, leading the Shorebirds with 19 multi-hit performances, with 9 coming in June.

"I've seen the work he's put in all season," said Manager, Collin Woody. "We're not surprised by what he's done lately, but we are impressed. Our staff knows what he's capable of and we've been impressed he's taken everything we've worked on and has shown it off in games."

Delmarva returns home on Thursday as part of their home-and-home series against the Fredericksburg Nationals, starting at 6:35 p.m. on Independence Day.

