Ian Anderson Back at SRP Park for Saturday Start

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher and 2021 World Series champion Ian Anderson will continue his rehab assignment with the Augusta GreenJackets as the probable starting pitcher on Saturday, July 6th. Anderson made his first start with the GreenJackets last Sunday, where he fired three scoreless innings with just one hit allowed, and will return to the mound in the series finale against the Columbia Fireflies at 6:35.

The 3rd overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Anderson soared his way through the Braves' minor league system before making his Major League debut in August of 2020. Anderson had a phenomenal showing throughout the Braves' 2021 World Series-winning season, capped off with 5 no-hit innings in Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros. The righty has spent the last 14 months recovering from a torn UCL, and is currently continuing his return to full health with the GreenJackets.

Parking will be available at the Stadium Deck and Hotel & Center St. Deck (formerly Medac Deck) for overflow. Shuttle Carts will be available for guests parking in the Center St. Deck to transport down to the ballpark, and back following the game. Parking will be $6 at all parking decks.

The Trolley will be available for guests to catch a ride from the following locations:

Corner of West Ave. and Main St.

Corner of West Ave and Pine Grove Ave.

Corner of Spring Grove and Jackson Ave.

Trolley will drop off guests by the Clubhouse Apartment Buildings (Railroad Ave. and Riverside Blvd.), with the Trolley beginning to run at 5:00 PM and ending 30 minutes after last pitch.

Saturday's game will feature postgame fireworks presented by The City of North Augusta & Riverside Village, and a Pregame Concert featuring local artist Jaycie Ward.

Tickets for Sunday's game can be purchased at greenjacketsbaseball.com, or by calling 803-349-WINS (9467). All media inquiries can be directed to Noah Adcock-Howeth at noah@greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Ian Anderson Rehab Game Lineup:

Saturday, July 6th

vs. Columbia Fireflies (Royals)

Gates Open at 5:00pm / First Pitch: 6:35pm

Postgame Fireworks, presented by The City of North Augusta & Riverside Village, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks

State Farm Family Saturday featuring pregame player autographs, presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

White Claw Pre-Game Concert featuring Jaycie Ward from 5:00-6:00, plus $2 off White Claws until 6:35 PM

