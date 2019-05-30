Hillcats and Keys Double-Header Postponed

Frederick, Md. - Today's games between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Frederick Keys have been postponed due to inclement weather. The games will be made up as part of a double-header on Friday, May 31 and an additional twin bill on Saturday, June 1.

Thursday's double-header was scheduled due to a rain-out in Lynchburg when the Keys visited City Stadium on May 5.

Game One on Friday will feature Frederick's lefty DL Hall (1-2, 4.50) against Lynchburg right-hander Justin Garza (3-3, 4.97). In Game Two, southpaw Anderson Polanco (0-1, 3.38) will toe the slab for the Hillcats against Keys righty David Lebron (2-0, 3.21). First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m., while Saturday's double-header will begin at 4 p.m.

Starters for Saturday have not yet been announced. On both days, there will be approximately 30 minutes between games and both contests will be seven innings in length.

Lynchburg took the series-opener on Wednesday over Frederick, 12-3, behind an eight-run sixth inning. Jodd Carter and Jose Vicente each hit two-run homers in the win, while Nolan Jones belted a grand slam.

The Hillcats will return to City Stadium on Sunday, June 2, where they will start a three-game series with the Down East Wood Ducks, A-Adv. affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Sunday will be a Sandlot Sunday where all kids in attendance will be able to run the bases following the conclusion of the game. Other home stand highlights include Kids Eat Free Tuesday, where all kids will receive a meal voucher to the concession stand upon entering City Stadium.

