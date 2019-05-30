Wood Ducks to Host Third Annual Family Baseball Clinic June 8

May 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are hosting their third annual Family Baseball Clinic, June 8 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Grainger Stadium, presented by Sweet Frog.

For just $35 one parent and one child will receive baseball instruction by current Wood Ducks players and coaches, a DEWD water bottle, and two reserved seats to that night's game against the Frederick Keys. Additional packages are available for just $15, with the purchase of one Family Package.

If you are a member of the Lil DEWDs Kids Club, you can purchase your Family Baseball Clinic Package for just $20.

For registration and more information, contact Alexa Kay at akay@woodducksbaseball.com. You can also complete the registration forms online.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.