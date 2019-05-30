Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 30 vs. Potomac

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans begin a four-game series against the Potomac Nationals (a Washington Nationals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Erich Uelmen (0-0, 6.23 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Andrew Lee (1-2, 3.29 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

BIRDS SHUTOUT IN CONSECUTIVE GAMES, FALL IN SERIES OPENER

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were flattened 8-0 by the Potomac Nationals in the first game of a four-game series on Wednesday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Potomac spread out their scoring, plating a run in the third, two in the sixth, three in the seventh, one in the eighth and one more in the ninth. Both Aldrem Corredor and Nick Banks hit solo home runs in the PNats win. Carlos Sepulveda was the lone bright spot in the loss for the Birds, collecting a pair of hits, including a double, in a 2-for-4 game.

LOOKING TO BREAK THE STREAK

After the Pelicans were blanked on Wednesday 8-0, that marks back-to-back shutout losses for the Birds and 19 consecutive innings without a run. This is the second time in 2019 that the Pelicans have been shutout two-straight times and it's the first time since 5/16-5/17 against the Winston-Salem Dash and Lynchburg Hillcats when the Birds lost 6-0 and 2-0 in back-to-back contests. The longest scoreless innings streak for the Pelicans this season is 23 runless innings from 5/15-5/17. The Pelicans only scored two runs over a four-game stretch from 5/16-5/19/18. In recorded franchise history (dating back to 2005), the Pelicans have been blanked in consecutive games 12 times including these last two games. During that span, they have not been shut out in three-straight contests.

BROKEN BATS

Over the last 12 games the Birds have struggled offensively. In the 12 contests, the Pelicans have just managed 36 runs (3.0 runs/game). Over this stretch, the Pelicans are hitting .224/.312/.347 with 17 doubles and seven home runs. The Pelicans' .634 OPS in those games is second to last in the league, just ahead of Wilmington's .570 mark. Myrtle Beach is 3-9 on the road trip. The Pelicans' pitching staff has a 4.59 ERA, allowing 12 home runs in the 12 games.

ARAMIS ADEMAN THE AWESOME

Aramis Ademan has completely turned around his offensive game in 2019. After finishing last in the Carolina League in 2018 with a .207 batting average, the now 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .263/.377/.401 over 43 games so far this season. With a 3-for-4 day on Sunday, he became the first Pelicans player this year to collect multiple hits in three-straight games, totaling a .583 (7-for-12) average between Friday-Sunday. After hitting three home runs and driving in 38 in 114 games in 2018, Ademan has already homered three times this season (within one of his career-best four in 2017) and plated 21. If he were to play that same number of contests, 114, he is on pace for 56 RBIs.

THE GENERAL OF THE FIELD

Pelicans backstop Miguel Amaya has been excellent at throwing out potential base stealers in 2019. Amaya is third in all of Minor League Baseball with 21 caught stealings this season (trailing only Will Banfield of Low-A Clinton, who has 26, and Payton Henry of Carolina, who has 22). Overall, Amaya has thrown out 21-of-52 (39.6 percent) of base runners this season. To this point in the season, his .993 fielding percentage ties a career best (2016 with DSL Cubs 2). As just a 19-year-old catcher in 2018, Amaya caught just 34 percent of base stealers (46-of-135). Collectively, the Pelicans' 31 caught stealings are tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball, trailing Double-A Birmingham (35, White Sox), Low-A South Bend (33, Cubs) and Double-A Jacksonville (32, Marlins).

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.37 ERA leads the bullpen after his 2.0 innings on Saturday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .170 off of the righty. Over his last nine outings, he has a 1.80 ERA (4 ER in 20.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 11 hits, whiffing 16 and walking eight. In his appearance on Saturday, he struck out two in two perfect frames.

LAYING DOWN THE LAWLOR

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first three outings of the season. After his two scoreless innings on Friday, Lawlor owns a 1.50 ERA (1 ER over 6 IP) with 13 strikeouts and just one walk over his six frames. Over his last two outings, he has struck out 10 in just 4.1 innings. Before being promoted to Myrtle Beach, Lawlor went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA over nine appearances with Low-A South Bend.

MAY HE BE BETTER?

Carlos Sepulveda has been brilliant in May. The second baseman is hitting .309/.433/.345 in the second month of the season to raise his season slashline to .269/.373/.286. Sepulveda leads the Pelicans with a .993 fielding percentage, only having committed one error in 57 total chances this season.

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach leads the league with 208 walks this year...The Birds have lost seven of their last eight games...Myrtle Beach is taking on the Nationals for the first time this season. They will visit Potomac twice in August.

